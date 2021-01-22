One killed, 12 injured in Murang’a accident

Police line
Police line
Photo credit: Courtesy
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

One person was killed and 12 injured in an accident on Kangare/Kaharate road in Murang'a County on Friday.

The survivors were taken to various hospitals based on the nature of their injuries.

One of them - a student - was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi County for advanced treatment after internal injuries were found.

Kigumo divisional police commander (OCPD) Michael Ndegwa said the accident involved a matatu that was heading from Kangare town to Nairobi.

"At a place known as Kwa Mukangema near Heho town, the vehicle rolled several times, Investigations will ascertain the cause of the accident," he told Nation on phone.

Mr Ndegwa said investigations will also establish whether the vehicle belonging to Nairobi-Mugoiri (Namu) Sacco was operating in line with Covid-19 transport protocols, on matters including the number of passengers.

The OCPD termed the accident unfortunate, saying the initial report cited an error of judgment by the driver as the likely cause.

Immediately after the accident, police patrols were mounted along major routes in the area to ensure adherence with the transport protocols.

