Murang'a South overthrows North's political dominance

Murang'a County is divided into two political wings — North and South — and the results that have emerged from the August 9 General Election have greatly favoured the South.

This is after Murang’a South, which brings together Gatanga, Kandara, Maragua and Kigumo, produced three senior seats, the deputy governor, senator and woman rep.

In the provisional results so far released, UDA gubernatorial candidate Irungu Kang'ata is leading with 65 per cent endorsement, while Mr Joe Nyutu and Ms Betty Maina are leading in the senator and woman rep races with a gap impossible to bridge.

Dr Kang'ata's running mate George Munania hails from Gatanga sub-county, Mr Nyutu is from Maragua and Ms Maina is from Kigumo.

Different scenario

In the 2013 and 2017 elections, the scenario was different with Murang’a South only getting colourless deputy governor position in Mr Gakure Monyo (2013-2017) and Mr Maina Kanau (2017-2022).

Mr Monyo is from Gatanga while Mr Kamau hails from Kandara.

Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, who has served his two terms, is from Kiharu while senators Kembi Gitura (2013-2017) and Dr Kang'ata (2017-2022) are from Kiharu.

Outgoing Woman Rep Sabina Chege, who has served for two terms, is from Mathioya which, together with Kiharu and Kangema, form Murang’a North.

Parliamentary seats

The parliamentary seats have been scooped by Ndindi Nyoro in Kiharu, Peter Kihungi (Kangema), Edwin Mugo (Mathioya), Mary Wa Maua (Maragua), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Edward Muriu (Gatanga) and Joseph Munyoro (Kigumo).

"We are happy that the power balance has emerged fairer to us than it was in the last 10 years. We are content with the new development and we hope the seats won will translate to real benefit for our people," said former Sports CAS Zack Kinuthia, a politician from Kigumo.

Mr Kinuthia who contested the Kigumo parliamentary seat in the August 9, 2022 elections and emerged second after garnering 11,000 votes, said what is important is service delivery and not the regional divides.

"[In as much as] we are appreciative of the turn of events, we are happy to announce that we will be more interested in performance. The feel good effect is not important, service delivery is," he said.

He added that the county is in need of reformative leadership "since it has been run down by the Wa Iria administration".

Next governor

On his part, Dr Kang'ata, who is poised to be the next governor, said all is well and he will give all a reason to celebrate freedom in governance.

"We know what we are inheriting. We know that we are behind schedule in correcting the mess. But we are up to task and we will in 100 days after assuming office show the people of Murang'a that North and South equals greatness," Dr Kang'ata said.

Already, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which has swept the governor and all legislative seats in Murang'a, has promised a Sh2.5 billion economic stimulus programme (ESP) in the first 100 days in office to lessen the effects of both the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant collapse of wealth in families.

UDA estimates that returns for the ESP are expected to induce at least Sh7.5 billion in county gross domestic product (CDP) in the first one year of their rule.

“We will immediately after taking oath of office come together and pool the budget. The next government comes at a unique time when the National Treasury will be disbursing the 2022/23 budgetary allocations. The governor will immediately set aside Sh2 billion and all the others will ensure Sh0.5 billion from the various devolved funds,” said Mr Nyutu.

Best interests of area economy

As the senator, Mr Nyutu said he will ensure that all the money will be disbursed to the identified areas and is utilised to the best interests of area economy.

He revealed that the areas identified as key priority for funding within those first 100 days will be agriculture, health, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), early childhood development education (ECDE) as well as pending bills.

He added that all hospitals will have medicines and closely monitored working staff to ensure the money spent on private healthcare providers is saved in families.

Dr Kang’ata said there is an agreement with the team that “all transparent and straightforward pending bills will be cleared within the first 100 days so that the suppliers and contractors can get money to generate more job opportunities and also offset their wage arrears to their casuals”.

Public-private partnerships

He said that public-private partnerships aimed to launch industrial cottages for agribusiness will be signed and be made to commence within the first six months of their rule.

He said that all county government employees will have their salaries arrears offset “since currently, all of them are two months in arrears”.

Dr Kang’ata said by doing so he will be helping the staff to be more productive and have morale to walk an extra mile in offering services.

Dr Kang'ata said the county government will also roll out free ECDE and mandatory feeding programme for the pupils while in class so as to offload the budget of breakfast and lunch from the parents.