Murang'a police nab three suspects in murder of two guards

Detectives in Murang'a County on Thursday arrested three suspects who were captured by CCTV cameras attacking two guards on May 26.

The three, while armed with crude weapons, gained forceful entry into Makuyu based Sagana Gateway Resort at around 1am and assaulted the two guards who were on duty.

Police identified the victims as Michael Wachira, who succumbed to injuries at Murang'a Level Five Hospital, and Douglas Osoro, who died on the spot.

Murang'a South Sub County Police Commander, Alexander Shikondi, on Thursday told Nation.Africa that the three suspects were well captured by the security cameras and that mobile telephony providers assisted detectives locate phone signals that were active at the scene of crime when the attack happened.

“We were able to profile all the phone numbers, attributed them to their owners and the only three that remained unaccounted for were put on monitoring,” he said.

On Thursday morning, one of the numbers went live in Muchatha area of Kiambu County.

“The owner of the number called several others directing they go to his rental house and relocate his tenancy to another plot. We swung into action where we sped to the area, got hold of the five youths who had been recruited for the job,” Mr Shikondi said.

He narrated that the officers directed them to call the suspect to inform him that they were through with the task and in need of pay.

“He directed that the five travel to Kiambu town for the pay and police pounced on him,” Mr Shikondi said.

The suspect was cooperative and immediately revealed the identities of the other two suspects who were arrested in Kerugoya town in Kirinyaga County.

“We have the three of them now...all male suspects aged 24, 28 and 34 years. We will produce them in court tomorrow to answer to charges of robbery with violence and murder,” he said.

Recovered from them were the clothes they wore during the suspected raid.

Mr Shikondi added there are several other cases of murder and robbery with violence that are nearing a breakthrough.