Murang'a police crack down on bhang farmers, destroy over 3,000 plants

Murang'a County Security Committee has in the last six days destroyed 3,600 bushes of bhang being grown clandestinely by area farmers.

The committee chaired by County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said, “We are alarmed at the increasing discoveries of small-scale bhang farming plantations among our farmers.”

The operation began last week “and will continue nonstop in a bid to destroy this criminal enterprise.”

The illegal mini plantations were discovered in Murang'a South following citizens’ tip-off.

At the same time, 32 people dealing in the sale of bhang have been arrested and fined a cumulative Sh1.2 million by area courts.

“As we battle producers, we will not relent on the fight against wholesalers, retailers and consumers,” Mr Ngumo said.

So far, a multi-agency crackdown squad has been formed “and we have held consultative meetings with our judiciary officers so that we can pull together in this war.”

Last Thursday evening, the war had gained momentum with a small plantation being discovered in Kibuku village, Maragua constituency.

“We were tipped off by members of the public that a 38-year-old farmer was growing about 600 bhang stems. We raided [it] and we discovered the information was true,” said Murang'a South police boss Alexander Shikondi.

The suspect claimed that he had not deliberately planted the bhang, but it had “germinated from compost manure that his wife and a labourer had collected from a public dump site,” the police explained.

“Enhanced crackdown discovered more bhang cells in Kamahuha and Kimorori wards and generally we target to upscale the crackdown to defeat the cartel.”

Bhang takes about three months to grow to maturity.

One grower in the area, upon getting word about the police operation, hurriedly destroyed his 500 bhang plants.

“This is a big loss...This is the only kind of farming that can give me a profit. With the cost of traditional farming going up by every dawn, unless you get creative in the farm, we will all sink into poverty,” he said.

The farmer added that the high cost of inputs, unreliable rainfall regimes, crop diseases and lack of profitable markets have made farming a form of servitude.