Murang'a police, administrators trade blame over stolen solar panels

Police and national government administrators (NGAO) in Ithanga Kakuzi Sub County have been accused of issuing conflicting accounts over the theft of Sh2.3 million solar panels that were meant to pump water for 10,000 people.

The September 7, 2022 theft left the Ngatho Community water project dead and the intended beneficiaries relying on dirty water for their domestic use.

The project entailed a borehole with a yield of 25,000 litres per hour to be pumped using the solar panels to serve the residents.

After Nation.Africa reported about the theft, inconvenience of residents in getting clean water and sluggish investigations, a circus pitting the two departments erupted.

The police department relaunched investigations that had remained dormant for five months.

"I am aware of the matter and I have referred investigations to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). We are certainly addressing the issue and results should be seen anytime soon," said Ithanga Kakuzi Sub-County police commander Patrick Nyaanga.

The investigations were centering on three members of the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) and looming arrests were being contemplated.

But on February 16, a strange find was made in the fence behind Ithanga Police Station that was coordinating the investigations into the theft.

Ithanga/Kakuzi police boss Patrick Nyaanga who is coordinating investigations into theft of solar panels meant for Ngatho Water Community project by government officers. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri I Nation Media Group

Some 19 solar panels were found dumped in the police compound and chiefs and assistant chiefs had been summoned to the place to photograph them.

The Ngatho Water Project had been unveiled by the government on August 8, 2020 to alleviate water scarcity in the neighbourhood.

It is not clear why the project that only needed seven panels had been allocated 64 of 320 watts each.

Immediately the panels were delivered, seven were said to be faulty and had to be taken for repair. Residents say that they have never understood how panels that had not been tested were judged to be faulty.

To date, they are yet to be brought back.

When seven others were fitted to run the water project, they were stolen leaving behind 53 that were being stored at a nearby chief's camp.

It is from this chief’s office that 23 more were stolen without any break in.

The detectives noted that it is only the chief who had the key to the store "and was seen by several people opening it to allow admission three other people who were in an official vehicle".

During the night raid, a witness statement alleges that "there was a senior officer who was being chauffeured, accompanied by a police officer attached to the chief's camp and two other chiefs".

In trying to save the remaining 30 panels from being stolen, Ithanga Police Station commander removed them from the chief's office.

"As we investigated the theft of the others, we had to secure the remaining ones. Investigations were progressing well and all leads were pointing to NGAO as the prime suspect in the thefts," said a senior police officer.

Mr Nyaanga confirmed that a comparison of the dumped panels with the ones in the store deduced an obvious disparity since they were not of the same make.

"We again sought the services of the DCI to investigate who had dumped the fake panels in the police compound. We had them dusted for fingerprints and a report is in progress," he said.

Ithanga Kakuzi Deputy County Commissioner Angela Mutindi Makau. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri I Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, area Deputy County Commissioner Angela Makau accused unnamed people of "behaving like activists by leaking information to the media instead of tabling it officially".

As investigations gained momentum, 11 people recorded statements including from one who had been arrested in possession of one of the panels.

Upon interrogation, he claimed that he had bought it from his area chief.

Mr Nyaanga said: "We are not relying on assumptions but we are doing the investigations the right way."

He said that area DCI at the advice of his office has been told to conclude the investigations and those incriminated be charged in court.

As the two departments shadow each other regarding who is the thief among them, the residents are worried that their warring security committee might compromise area security.

"We know that the two departments are divided over the stolen solar panels. We even can apply our common sense to know who wanted to incriminate the officers to the thefts through dumping of the fake panels in their compound," said Martin Mulwa, a resident.

Mr Mulwa mused that "it is interesting that the suspected thieves are the very ones mandated to protect us and dissuade us from stealing but are now fighting each other about how to cover up."

So frustrated are the residents that they have written a letter to the County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo seeking for speedy investigations into the matter, arrests and charging of the thieves.