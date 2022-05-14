Murang'a man charged with defiling his two nieces

A 42-year-old man in Murang'a County was on Friday charged with defiling two of his cousin’s daughters.

The man was arraigned before Kandara Senior Resident Magistrate Eric Mutunga. The prosecutor accused him of committing the offence on varying dates in September 2021. He was accused of luring the two minors aged three and eight to his house in and molested them repeatedly.

The court was told that the moment the suspect learnt the matter had been brought to the attention of the police, he escaped from the village and remained in hiding for six months.

He was arrested on Wednesday night when he made a call to his alleged concubine informing her that he was around.