Murang'a man beheads his ex-lover before being lynched

A Murang'a man murdered his former female lover by beheading her on Wednesday morning before irate members of the public in turn lynched him.

The 8am incident occurred in Nyaga village, Gatanga sub-county.

The 30-year-old man ambushed the 39-year-old woman as she reported for casual work at a neighbour’s homestead, said Deputy Police Commander Simon Mulu.

"She had been called in to milk cows. Reports are that the two had been lovers but of late the woman had started running away from the relationship,” Mr Mulu said.

“The two come from the same village ... He found her milking and chopped off her head using a razor-sharp machete."

The body of the mother of three children, aged 3 and 14, was found lying in the cowshed with the head severed, he added.

She was said to be a resident of the nearby Jasho estate, while the attacker, a mason, lived in Nyaga estate.

The woman’s employer, identified as Lucy Muthoni Chege, witnessed the attack and screamed in distress.

"Neighbours responded and found the man escaping from the scene while brandishing the murder weapon ... But the neighbours overwhelmed him and lynched him," Mr Mulu said.

He said the assailant, who reportedly abused alcohol and drugs, “was beaten to death with crude weapons by irate members of the public".

Bloodstained machete

Police officers from the Kihumbu-ini Police Station visited and secured the scene.

"A bloodstained machete was recovered from the scene,” he said.

Mr Mulu said relatives identified the two deceased people as Mary Mwihaki and Anthony Ngugi.

The bodies were taken to the General Kago Mortuary in Kiambu County.

"The bodies will be subjected to an autopsy ... Meanwhile, we have commenced investigations against those who participated in the lynching. It is an act of injustice," he said.

He advised residents to desist from taking the law into their own hands because "two wrongs will never equal a right".

Residents expressed shock at the murders, fearing this was a bad omen for their village.

"Two violent deaths within 30 minutes in a small village like ours is a bad omen,” said Pastor Dorcas Kamari of Holy Ghost Tabernacle in the area.