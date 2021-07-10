Murang'a farmers happy as Uhuru's road closure order takes effect

Illegal Muranga road

A view of two roads, one which President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered closed for illegally cutting through farmer's land, and the alternative route created by Kerra.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

What you need to know:

  • Central Region Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said the cry of the six farmers was genuine and that the President would not have been involved had all concerned parties exercised true leadership.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order for the closure of a road in Murang’a County, following a written complaint from six farmers to him, has finally been effected.

