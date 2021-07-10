Murang'a farmers happy as Uhuru's road closure order takes effect

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order for the closure of a road in Murang’a County, following a written complaint from six farmers to him, has finally been effected.

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra) has, for the past three weeks, been rerouting the road as per survey maps.

Central Region Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said the cry of the six farmers was genuine and that the President would not have been involved had all concerned parties exercised true leadership.

"Our investigations detailed that the road had been established on private land, following some ‘shady’ negotiations, compromises and dictatorial application of authority, but that is now water under the bridge. It is a happy ending for the six families," he said.

The farmers from Kamuiru village own parcels of land referenced Loc 17/Iganjo/2204, 1870, 1871, 1826, 2205 and 4020, with title deeds drawn in favour of Julius Kihato, Nahashon Ndung’u, Naomi Wanjiku, Esbon Mucheru, Habel Karanja and James Irungu, respectively.

The April 26 letter they sent to State House, through Murang’a County Commissioner Mohammed Barre, requested help, alleging ocal administrators and politicians had ganged up with Kerra to make the road cut through their land.

The controversial road in Kamuiru village, Murang'a County, which six farmers said cut through their land. President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered it closed and the land returned to the owners. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

Blame game

It was a sigh of relief for the farmers, who on Friday watched as Kerra’s tractors and lorries concluded the rerouting and gravelling of the road, end a conflict that started in February.

As the matter was brought to the attention of the President via the letter, Member of Parliament Mary Wa Maua said the resident engineer was to blame.

Engineer Shadrack Muoki noted, however, that the MP is the one who presented to Kerra authorities the proposal to cut through the said land.

As pressure intensified, the MP, in an interview on a local radio station, said the custodian of the law was the area’s administration, but it hit back accusing her of passing the buck to cleanse herself.

Deputy County Commissioner Mawira Mungania said, "We are now past the phase of blame game. What is important is that the road has been [closed] and the families asked to forgive the injustice. We are now happy to see the road where it should have been all along.”

One of the farmers from Kamuiru village in Maragua, Murang'a County, who was affected by the unlawful acquisition of land for a road project. Residents accused Kerra of evicting them from their farms without following due process. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

Punishment for attackers

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved farmers, Mr Karanja thanked the President and the media for coming to their aid.

However, he called upon security agents to bring to book 16 villagers who attacked and evicted one family that had resisted the encroachment.

The attackers demolished the family's house, rendering eight members including a 96 year old woman and her 43-year-old mentally challenged son, homeless.

"Much as we are grateful that this contentious issue has been corrected, we should not let a village set a precedent for attacking, evicting and running livelihoods for whatever cause. All the 16 must be brought to book," he said.

Murang'a South sub-county police boss Alexander Shikondi said he instructed Maragua police station commander Cleophas Juma to arrest the suspects.

"I have personally met the complainants and familiarised myself with their grievances that were officially reported at the Maragua station. I'm aware that one suspect has since been nabbed and arraigned. We are going after the other 15," he said.