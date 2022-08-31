Murang'a County to get fifth courthouse in Kenol town

Murang’a County is looking forward to opening the fifth courthouse to ease congestion and bring justice closer to residents.

The new court will be in Kenol town and will serve the Maragua, Kabati, Sabasaba, Makuyu and Kenol police stations. The county has a High Court in Murang'a town and a magistrate courts in the same town, in Kandara, Kigumo and Kangema.

According to the 2021 county crime index, the most prevalent crimes in the area are murder, sexual offences, assaults, illicit brewing, narcotics dealing, thefts and obtaining by false pretence.

The new court in Kenol, Maragua constituency, has been celebrated by the Murang'a South sub-county security committee, which said it will "help us take charge of our justice system challenges".

Committee chairman Gitonga Murungi, the area’s deputy county commissioner, said security officers in his jurisdiction had been yearning for the court to open.

Major benefit

County Commissioner Mohammed Barre yesterday told the Nation that “there is a major benefit in every sub-county having its own law courts”.

He said “there is that collective responsibility in enforcing the rule of law as opposed to when linkages of justice are fragmented and scattered across administrative boundaries”.

If all goes as planned, he said, the court will start hearing cases by the second week of September.

"We anticipate that we will have two magistrates posted," he said.

The Kenol courthouse was established with funding from the National Government Maragua Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) and the Judiciary. It was officially handed over to the Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi by area MP Mary Wamaua on January 29 last year.

Ms Wamaua, who won a second term under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, said the court will reduce the distance residents travel to seek justice.

She said more than half of the cases registered in the neighbouring Kigumo courthouse come from Murang’a South sub-county.

Refurbished rooms

The court will use refurbished rooms ceded by Kimorori Primary School. A proper courthouse will be built on a one-acre piece of land donated by the county government.

But there is a tussle over where the court was supposed to be built, with Maragua town residents insisting that they were to host it.

"We had even donated a building that was to temporarily host the court. We had also identified public land which was to host the courthouse project,” said Maragua Residents and Business Community Association chairman Henry Ruhara.

“But purely for political expediency, our MP in a vote-hunting game, changed it to Kenol. We will demand that we host the project."

The association's coordinator, Mr Mohammed Omar Maluki, said the court was supposed to be set up in Maragua because Kenol has the sub-county headquarters.

Mr Murungi said establishing the courthouse in Kenol will “firmly place the war against criminals in our security committee”.

He said that "we have received all sorts of bashing from the political class, the media and the society in the way we deal with crime and criminals because after we arrest and arraign them in court, we sometimes get very discouraging prosecution negligence that gets troublesome suspects released on very lenient terms".

The area has captured national attention because of runway crime.