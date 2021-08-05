Murang’a County head office closed as Covid cases rise

The Murang'a County government has closed its headquarters for 14 days following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a letter dated August 4, 2021, Health and Sanitation CEC Joseph Mbai said only essential services will be offered at the offices.

Dr Mbai said the decision to close the offices was arrived at following a spike in positive Covid-19 tests in Murang’a, with some of the cases being county government employees.

"It is true that we are now offering limited services. The effect date started on Wednesday. For the whole period, most of our services will remain interrupted," he said.

Dr Mbai said the county is now going through a tough time "with our hospitals now experiencing congestion of Covid patients".

Recently, the county’s Health department said it was considering enhancing containment measures in two villages in Gatanga Sub-County after they recorded seven Covid-19 deaths in a span of two weeks.

At the same time, 10 from the two villages are admitted in ICU with Covid-19.