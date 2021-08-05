Murang’a County head office closed as Covid cases rise

Murang'a County headquarters

Murang'a County headquarters. The offices have been closed for 14 days due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

The Murang'a County government has closed its headquarters for 14 days following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.