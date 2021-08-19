Murang'a assembly closed after leap in Covid cases

Covid-10 test Nairobi

A health worker collects a sample for a Covid-19 test.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri  &  David Muchui

The Murang’a County Assembly was on Wednesday closed for two weeks due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.