MP reveals plan to change Gatundu North name to Mang'u

Gatundu North MP Elijah Njoroge has revealed that plans are underway to change the name of the constituency, which was annexed from the greater Gatundu legislative unit in 1997, to Mang'u.

While speaking on Inooro TV, the MP likened the move to "winning self rule from Gatundu South" which is home to founding president Jomo Kenyatta and his son Uhuru, who was Head of State between 2013 and 2022.

"So far, the public participation sittings have picked Mang'u as the most preferred name for our constituency. The second popular choice is Chania. But Mang'u has 90 percent endorsement," he said Monday, adding that he has invited the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to facilitate the name change once Gatundu North residents reach a consensus.

Mr Njoroge, who was the only independent MP to win in Central region during the August 9 General Elections against a strong United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wave, said "we are now all set to hoist our freedom flag".

On why he is seeking a name change, the former Biashara Ward MCA said his constituents are tired of being associated with the larger Gatundu since it denies them development attention.

"When successive governments think of development for Gatundu people, they are fixated on Gatundu South. The South is treated as if it is the custodian of development on behalf of the North people," he said.

Mr Njoroge reckons that the big family syndrome has been used to concentrate development in Gatundu South as the expense of the North which was left "scrambling for leftovers".

"The tragedy of this scenario is that when development is mooted, it is delivered to the people of Gatundu South. The perception is that even we in North benefitted. That is how we have a constituency that is poorly developed," the MP said in the interview.