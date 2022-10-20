MP promises to help woman undergo surgery after 'Nation' story

Tigania West MP John Mutunga has promised to help a woman denied emergency surgery at Karatina Sub-County Hospital for lack of Sh200,000.

The plight of Ms Dorcas Kianira, 20, who on October 10 suffered a life-threatening compound fracture in her right thigh in a motorcycle accident was highlighted by Nation.Africa on Tuesday.

Mr Mutunga said through his personal assistant Silas Muturia that “we have reached out to the family of the patient and I am now pursuing my friends to partner with me and come up with a reprieve for her".

He said he would provide more details by Thursday evening.

Ms Kianira was a domestic worker in Kirinyaga County.

Though hospital director Kelvin Kibaara admitted that her injuries constituted an emergency that was supposed to be addressed within the first 24 hours, she had no upfront cash and was yet to undergo surgery.

The surgery was postponed four times because she did not have the cash.

Femoral shaft fracture

Her X-ray images show that she incurred a femoral shaft fracture described as "acutely painful and life-threatening".

Even for the X-ray imaging, she had to be removed from the Karatina hospital to a private one in town.

She needs Sh150,000 for intramedullary nails, Sh40,000 for the surgery and Sh10,000 for admission.

The nails are procured from private practitioners and fitted by them.

Mr Mutunga described the case as a sad one “that requires instant reprieve".

As the hospital waits for the patient to raise the cash, it has put her on prolonged first-aid to manage the fractured bone from inflaming the surrounding tissue.

But orthopaedic experts warn that because the bone was 100 percent fractured, delayed surgery could cause the two ends to decay and lead to her leg being amputated at the hip joint.

The patient would have received instant medical attention if she had health insurance.

Her mother, Ms Rose Kinya, said that because the family is poor, she does not have insurance either.

She said she lives from hand to mouth "and my sick daughter has been my support besides being a single mother to two sons aged four and three".

Ms Kinya said "everyone would love to have that insurance but not everyone can afford it".