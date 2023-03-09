MP Mary wa Maua laughs off Ikonya's kiss of poverty that cost him Sh700,000

Maragua MP Mary wa Maua has laughed off Mr Tom Ikonya's November 2022 ‘kiss of poverty’ that saw him lose Sh700,000 to a woman in one week.

Being the first elected leader to speak about the infamous incident that put Maragua in the national spotlight, Ms Wa Maua, while speaking on Inooro TV, said she was not sorry for the victim.

She was responding to a question on whether people are safe with their money in Maragua town, with Mr Ikonya's case as point of reference.

The MP said money is never placed to bask in the sun unattended since it will attract interest from all sorts of people eager to own it.

Mr Ikonya had, on November 10, travelled from Kajiado County to Maragua town after he sold a piece of land.

In a bar there, he recounted, he met a woman who kissed him, and he followed her to her house, where he lived like a king for seven days. He admits he gave all his money to the woman, who later left him in the cold stranded.

It is in this same bar owned by a politician that Mr Paul Kamau had his Sh283,000 transferred from his phone wallet to three accounts owned by two waitresses and the business till number.

The two waitresses and the politician were arrested and through a signed agreement, the politician committed himself to refund the cash, which he is yet to do.

Now, Ms Wa Maua has said "Mr Ikonya had only himself to blame since you do not come to a town known to have many jobless people".

“Such jobless people, among them alcohol and bhang addicts are not the best to go showing off your cash to," she said.

Ms Wa Maua advised: “It is your individual duty to keep your cash safe,”

Mr Ikonya had lived in Maragua town from 1998 to 2017 when he worked as a plant operator at a nearby plantation before he was transferred to Kajiado.

Retirement home

After getting the Sh700,000, he intended to make Maragua his retirement home and hoped to start a meat and soup business.

After he landed in the famous bar on Police Road, he bought drinks for his fellow patrons, in the process attracting female company.

By the time the bar was closing, Mr Ikonya had no intentions of going home and the woman had stuck on him like a tick. Even when a male friend he had bought beer warned him about the risk of falling for the woman’s charms, he did not listen.

“This woman kissed me once on the lips … and immediately the second kiss landed on my lips, I found myself following the woman to a waiting boda boda and into her house and the rest is the story that you read,” he said.

He added that he sunk into depression when the real effect of his loss hit him.

He also suffered nightmares. The horror dreams concerned his relatives who suggested that he checks into a mental hospital.

“I ran away from my brother’s home. He had taken me in after the Maragua shocker, but I sneaked out and went to Ruiru town and rented a single room. After my loss in Maragua, I had received my National Social Security Fund savings amounting to some Sh50,000,” he said.

Now he live in Eldoret where he hosted by relatives.

“Tell the world that I am around and kicking. Tell women that ... I am no longer generous. I have come to realise that into this world I came alone and my exit out of it will be individual. I will never again let the mobs eat me into poverty and self-pity,” he said.