Mother, 53, being sought by police on claims of killing son, 27

A 53-year-old mother in Murang'a is being sought for allegedly beating her 27-year-old son to death over a family quarrel.

The woman, who is a mother of five children, is said to have used a plank of wood to batter Mr Naftaly Mumo after he came home drunk.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident told Nation.Africa that the woman picked a quarrel with her son over building blocks in the compound, which both of them claimed.

The heated argument quickly escalated into a confrontation that ended in the assault of the deceased.

The wife of the deceased, Nancy Mburu told Nation.Africa that she had recorded a police statement detailing what she witnessed.

"I am comfortable with the way investigations are being conducted and I am sure justice for my husband who died in the hands of his mother and younger brother will prevail," Ms Mburu said.

"We had gone to the nearby market to buy supper and when we got home we found my mother-in-law and my husband both drunk... the two started arguing about many issues... there has been an underlying hostilities in this family," she explained.

"I was unable to intervene since I could not get physical with my mother-in-law... I only screamed and the two chased out of the compound."

She said she spent the night with a neighbour and only learnt that her husband had been hospitalised after suffering serious injuries.

According to Murang'a County Police Kamanda Mr Mathiu Kainga, the incident happened on October 21 in Gichagi II village in Ithanga Kakuzi Sub County.

"The report that we received from area police officers was of an assault and that the victim succumbed the following day while receiving treatment at Murang'a Level Five hospital," he said.

"I have ordered conclusive investigations be conducted and all those being incriminated in the attack be arrested. There is also information that the mother was assisted by her adult son in executing the said assault. Those are the investigative leads that we are trying to get into perspective," Mr Kainga said.

"There is an emerging trend where serious crimes like defilement and murder are being arbitrated by elders in Ithanga Kakuzi Sub County and I have directed our officers to be very vigilant."

He also noted that there has been a lapse in investigating Mr Mumo's death but promised to intervene to ensure the issue is concluded soonest possible."

According to a statement by an uncle of the deceased, Mr Joseph Mburu, the incident around 9pm and the deceased spent the night in the cold unable to move from the scene of the attack.

"When other family members woke up on Sunday morning, they found him unconscious and they took him to the nearby Ngelelya Health Centre. I went to the health centre and facilitated his transfer to Murang'a Level Five hospital where he died around 11pm," Mr Mburu said.

A postmortem report by Dr Kamotho Watenga reveals that the deceased succumbed to internal bleeding occasioned by blunt force injuries on the head, chest and back.

The report also stated that the deceased had a fractured right leg and experienced difficulties in breathing occasioning vital organs to collapse.

Ithanga Kakuzi Sub County Police Boss Mr Patrick Nyaanga said relatives reported that their kin returned home drunk and bleeding from injuries.

He said that investigations primarily centres on ascertaining who between the conflicting statements is telling the truth.

"We will get the truth about this incident and the culprits will be arrested. We are retracing the final moments of the deceased and we are coming up with the real picture. Certainly, the mother and his son are some of the suspects," he said.