Dumpsite
Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

Muranga

Prime

Maragua residents enraged as hospital waste is dumped in the open

logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Residents of Maragua town in Murang’a County have issued a one-week ultimatum to the authorities to stop dumping biomedical waste at a site near their homes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.