Man jailed for attempting to deliver petrol to students

A man who was caught trying to sneak petrol into Kaharo Girls High School in Murang'a has been sentenced to one year in jail and a fine of Sh50,000.

Victor Erastus Karanja, who was working as a mason in the school, was also charged with being in possession of a 750 millilitre bottle of liquor suspected to have been intended for delivery to students.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Kibet Sambu at Kigumo courthouse, the suspect pleaded for a lighter sentence on own admission of guilt.

He was charged that on the material date (Tuesday), he was found in possession of a five-litre Jerry can full of petrol as well as an alcoholic drink at Kaharo shopping centre. Upon interrogation, he confessed that he had been sent by some students.

The magistrate noted that even though there was no contact between the suspect and the learners and that the exhibits were not connected to an actual crime, his own admission of intending to facilitate access of the same to minors was enough evidence of intent to commit a crime.

"By the look of things and in consideration of growing cases of student unrest where arson has dominated current affairs, your admission that you were on your way to deliver flammable material and alcoholic drink to minors is highly suspect and incriminates you to a very stupid criminal plot among the students," Sambu said.

This came as a fire broke out at Kahuhia Girls National School on Tuesday evening. No one was injured.

Firefighters from Murang’a County managed to respond in good time and minimise damage that left one dormitory destroyed.