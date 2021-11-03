Man jailed for attempting to deliver petrol to students

Gavel

He admitted he was going to deliver petrol and alcoholic drink to minors. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

A man who was caught trying to sneak petrol into Kaharo Girls High School in Murang'a has been sentenced to one year in jail and a fine of Sh50,000.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.