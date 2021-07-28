Man dies in lodging after 'sex drug overdose'

A 50-year-old man was on Wednesday found dead in a Maragua town lodging after he allegedly took an overdose of sex drugs.

According to Murang'a South Police boss Alexander Shikondi, the man had checked into the facility at around 9pm on Tuesday, took some refreshments and ordered dinner.

"He was in the company of a 35-year-old female and they both retired to the room for the night," Mr Shikondi said.

However, some minutes to Wednesday morning, the woman frantically called the lodging's night guard after she noticed that the man was gasping for air.

"She reported that her partner started groaning and gasping for air. The night guard responded to the distress call and after confirming that indeed the man was in serious trouble, he called in the police," Mr Shikondi added.

"By the time our officers arrived, the man was in a fatal state. After preliminary scene processing, we retrieved two empty sachets of a sex stimulating drug...The used tablets weighed 200mg.”

Mr Shikondi said the man was pronounced dead on arrival at the Murang'a Level Five hospital.

"We have recorded statements from the woman who was in his company and collected some specimens for further analysis. A postmortem on the body will also help us understand more about this death," he said.