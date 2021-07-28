Man dies in lodging after 'sex drug overdose'

He was in the company of a 35-year-old female and they both retired to the room for the night, police said.

By  Mwangi Muiruri

A 50-year-old man was on Wednesday found dead in a Maragua town lodging after he allegedly took an overdose of sex drugs.

