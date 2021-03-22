Man dies by suicide after killing his lover in Murang’a

Residents of Marewa village in Murang’a East sub county on Monday woke up to a rude shock after a man killed his lover before he took his life.

The body of Theresia Mumbi, 37, was found lying on the bed while that of her lover was hanging from the roof in their sitting room.

Residents allege that the man, Francis Mwangi, killed Mumbi before committing suicide.

A neighbour, who sought anonymity, observed that she visited the home in the morning and found the door closed.

“No one answered after knocking on the door several times. I peeped through a window and saw the body of Mwangi dangling from the rooftop. I screamed alerting villagers who came and broke the door,” said the neighbour.

The villager said she was returning some seats she had borrowed the previous day only to be greeted by the incident.

Bloodstains were spotted in the house where the two bodies were found but the body of the woman had no major physical injuries.

Residents claimed that they have been having domestic differences for a while saying the hostility could have led to the murder.

They noted that the man was living in the house of the woman for several months but they were not officially married.