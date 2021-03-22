Man dies by suicide after killing his lover in Murang’a

noose
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Martin Mwaura

Nation Media Group

Residents of Marewa village in Murang’a East sub county on Monday woke up to a rude shock after a man killed his lover before he took his life.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man dies by suicide after killing his lover in Murang’a

  2. Ease Covid testing procedures, Isiolo Speaker urges State

  3. Sh97m project to end water woes for Isiolo village

  4. Fully enforce anti-FGM laws, State told

  5. Tana traders upbeat as Sh260m market commissioned

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.