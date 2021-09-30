Location of new KMTC splits leaders, residents in Maragua

A dispute has emerged over a proposed Sh100 million campus of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Maragua constituency.

While MP Mary wa Maua and her allies want it built in Makuyu ward, other residents insist it should be set up in Ichagaki.

So intense is the lobbying that residents now say presidential aspirants must back the campus to gain their support, but some fear the wrangles might stall the project.

Ms Wa Maua, to show her resolve, has put up a billboard in Makuyu on the busy Kenol-Sagana road announcing that the college is coming soon to the area.

Setting up the college in Makuyu, she argues, would allow all areas of her constituency to get a bite of national government projects.

The MP’s predecessor, Elias Mbau, has said that she risks dragging herself into a scandal.

“In 2013 we bought a piece of land near Maragua Level Four Hospital in Ichagaki ward to host the project,” Mr Mbau said, adding that financing two identical projects is a misuse of public funds.

Locals fear that political interests might derail the project or see it set up in another part of Murang’a South sub-county.

This has prompted the Maragua Residents Association to write a protest letter to the KMTC chief executive, Prof Michael Kiptoo, demanding that the campus be built in Ichagaki.

The September 25 letter, signed by coordinator Omar Maluki, says that the ward has more than 30 acres of public utility land that can be used for the project.

Comprehensive care unit for HIV patients

They say the college should be built within Maragua Level Four Hospital, which county officials want to specialise in respiratory diseases and are transforming it for that purpose.

“It is important that the trainer be built here to help upgrade the rural health centre hosted by the Level Four hospital,” the letter says.

“This will also guarantee the students hands-on practical training as it has the necessary facilities that include segmented specialist wards, general theatre, mortuary and a comprehensive care unit for HIV patients.”

Prof Kiptoo confirmed to Nation.Africa that he received the letter on September 28.

He said all the concerns would be considered on merit, adding that valuation teams will be sent to the sites to carry out feasibility studies.

Last Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe visited Kigumo sub-county and was reminded by Murang’a Health Executive Joseph Mbai that the region deserves at least three strategically placed medical training colleges, with the Maragua one cited as the most urgent.

Ichagaki MCA Charles Mwangi has said that a committee was formed to lobby higher political offices to approve the Maragua town site.