Lawyer, Murang’a County fight over Sh195m legal bill

A lawyer and the Murang’a County government are embroiled in a court battle over a Sh195 million bill for legal services rendered 10 years ago.

In the dispute that has disclosed some of the lucrative contracts between county governments and lawyers, Mr Nathans Browne JP is claiming the money for drafting 42 pieces of legislation.

The laws were later enacted by the county assembly. He also organised training courses in 2014 and prepared materials on policy formulation and drafting legislation.

He submitted the bills by email for consideration by county officials and ward reps.

He had won a contract dated June 17, 2012 and was to be paid Sh3.3 million for every legislative bill he drafted and a further Sh20 million as mobilisation fees. The contract was described as “policy generation and legislative drafting”.

On July 14, 2017, he claims, he forwarded his invoices to the county government.

Governor Mwangi Wairia’s government acknowledged receiving the invoices and told him officials were verifying them.

But only two instalments of Sh3 million were paid in December 2019 and December 2020, respectively, leaving the balance he is now claiming.

Government’s legal adviser

The county government’s legal adviser and the Finance executive, in two memos dated September 5, 2017 and September 22, 2017, respectively, recommended payment for only 12 bills that were said to conform to the contract.

The county government denies Mr Browne’s claim, although it acknowledges that the two parties had an agreement.

It says the deal was limited to policy generation and legislative drafting, for which it claims the lawyer was fully remunerated. It also denies instructing the lawyer to draft the bills or that they were in fact drafted.

The county government argues that prequalifying someone to provide services did not amount to a contract to render the services.

Murang’a High Court Judge Kanyi Kimondo declined the lawyer’s request to strike out the county government’s defence, though he faulted some aspects of it.

“Some of the denials by the county government are evasive and fly in the face of its own internal memos and the part-payment to the lawyer. An example is a paragraph where it (county government) feigns complete ignorance of receipt of the invoices from the lawyer,” Justice Kimondo said.

The lawyer had made the request on the grounds that the county government’s pleading was “bogus and an empty denial”. He also argued that the defence was a scheme to delay having to pay him.

But the judge ruled that the court needed to step outside the written contract to determine the full terms of the undertaking.

Policy Generation

For instance, he said, the court needed to look at the “Minutes of Negotiation for Policy Generation and Legislative Drafting of July 9, 2014” that resolved to pay Sh3.3 million per bill but the contract refers to a global sum.

“So much so that while some terms may be inferred, others may call for detailed evidence. I say that guardedly and without a final finding,” the judge said.

He also stated that there were triable issues and that the county government’s defence was not hollow or frivolous.

“I thus readily find that there are at least three triable issues: Firstly, what were the terms of the contract between the parties and [was] the defendant … in breach?” he said.