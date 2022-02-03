KDF probes bag linked to human smugglers who crashed car

The military is investigating whether a bag found abandoned at a matatu stage is connected to the Kenya Defence Forces soldiers linked to a human trafficking syndicate.

The soldiers crashed their vehicle on January 25 while transporting seven Ethiopian illegal immigrants.

The accident occurred at St Michael’s, near the Murang’a South sub-county headquarters. The bag containing military attire was found abandoned near government offices, raising suspicions that an officer had alighted at the spot.

When the KDF soldier driving a Toyota Probox veered off the road and crashed into a ditch, eyewitnesses reported that an armed man had escaped from the scene limping and boarded a matatu bound for Thika town.

Nation.Africa has learnt that the bag was found a few minutes after the incident.

Residents called the police to report that a suspicious man had been seen disembarking from a public service vehicle and entering the government offices, leaving a bag behind.

Abandoned

On the same day that the KDF soldier, identified as Frankline Muthee Gitonga, crashed the vehicle “a bag that had military attire was found abandoned a few kilometres from the accident scene along the Makutano-Kenol road,” said Murang’a South Police boss Alexander Shikondi.

An inventory of the seized items recorded in the Kenol Police Station occurrence book shows that the bag contained a payslip belonging to Sergeant Anthony Muthama Musyoka, of service number 68493.

It also had two pairs of jungle uniforms, a sleeping bag, a jungle vest, a military beret, a civilian jacket, a civilian jumper, a green towel and a jungle pouch.

“We processed the inventory and forwarded it to the military for confirmation,” Mr Shikondi said.

“A military major was dispatched to the Kenol Police Station to secure the bag and authenticate the belongings. They left and the matter is being handled as per their administrative provisions.”

Military officer

He said a follow-up inquiry revealed that the man was a serving military officer who was with the man who died in the road crash. They were on leave from a training course in Isiolo County.

The Toyota Probox had on the morning of January 24 been cited in Isiolo town and had in the previous 12 hours travelled from Moyale through Marsabit and Archers Post.

The vehicle was believed to have been ferrying the Ethiopians to Nairobi when things went awry and it crashed into a ditch.

Investigations suggest that the illegal mission might have bred bad blood among human trafficking networks or security officers that resulted in the vehicle being shot at in its rear and crashing as the driver sped away to escape.

Mr Shikondi said the matter now lies with the military because it has confirmed the two are KDF soldiers.

He said police were no longer involved in the matter and had handed the bag to the KDF. The military had also taken custody of the body of the dead soldier.

“We are limiting ourselves to seeking judicial orders to repatriate the seven illegal immigrants who survived the accident.”