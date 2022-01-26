Kandara baby murder suspect detained for 14 days

A 23-year-old man accused of killing his four months-old baby will remain in police custody for 14 days to give the police more time to investigate the murder.

Mr Mark Njuguna has been accused of smashing the baby’s head on the concrete floor at Kihumbuini in Gatanga, Murang'a County.

Kandara Law Courts Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga granted the prosecution consent to have the accused detained pending witness statements and autopsy.

Gatanga Sub County Police Commander Peter Muchemi said the Tuesday morning incident occurred at Kihumbu-ini village.

“The preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect ordered his 23-year-old wife to accompany him to the toilet. The wife obliged, leaving the baby behind,” Mr Muchemi said.

The two are said to have quarreled before they returned to their house where the man attacked his wife.

“The statement from the suspect’s wife indicates Mr Njuguna forced her to sit on the floor before he grabbed the baby and hit his forehead on the concrete floor,” Mr Muchemi said.

She ran to her father-in-law’s house and informed her of the incident.

“Her screams woke up other neighbours who rushed to the couple’s house where they found the baby lying in a pool of blood in the sitting room with his head smashed,” he said.

Police say the suspect, who was found seated on a chair, did not resist arrest.

“He looked composed, he claimed that he suspected the baby was not his biological son,” Mr Muchemi said.

The baby’s body was taken to General Kago mortuary in Thika town awaiting post-mortem.

“We will charge him with murder, those who visited the scene of crime are traumatised,” Mr Muchemi said.