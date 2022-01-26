Kandara baby murder suspect detained for 14 days

Kandara Law Courts

Kandara Law Courts in Murang'a County.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

A 23-year-old man accused of killing his four months-old baby will remain in police custody for 14 days to give the police more time to investigate the murder.

