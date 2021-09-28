Kagwe warns hospitals detaining patients, bodies over bills

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday warned private hospitals against detaining patients or bodies due to unpaid bills.

Mr Kagwe said predatory hospital billings have complicated the war against terminal illnesses in the country.

Saying the Covid-19 pandemic has emphatically brought the unscrupulousness of private healthcare to the fore, the CS vowed government action in taming such acts.

Speaking in Kigumo, Murang’a County, Mr Kagwe said most private hospitals have proved that they are in practice to make money but not to promote good health for Kenyans.

“We are going to regulate the amount you can charge. Trust us on that. It is no longer tenable. A family is bereaved and you are there holding on to the body demanding millions of money so as to allow them burial rights, it is not acceptable,” he said.

Health burden

In Murang’a, he revealed that there is a health burden due to the many cases of diabetes and arthritis.

Mr Kagwe said hospitals must be releasing bodies as soon as possible for burial.

“It is criminal to hold on to them for longer than necessary and the government will start cracking the whip on all aspects of illegalities being exhibited by health practitioners in the country,” the CS added.

He also called on the National Assembly and the Senate to help the Ministry of Health push through the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Bill that has since been tabled.

The Bill, according to the CS, is the panacea for the corruption that is associated with the fund since it targets its restructuring so as to seal all the loopholes that make it discriminative, abused and non-responsive to health challenges of the day especially for the poor.

Mr Kagwe said he is yet to understand how an X-ray costs less than Sh600 in a public hospital but goes for as high as Sh16,000 in a private hospital, wondering what is the magic employed to drive the cost more than 25 times up.

Covid-19 curve

At the same time, the Health said Kenya’s Covid-19 curve has gone down and is following a predictable pattern where the country is currently experiencing a one digit positivity rate.

“But we are not out of the woods yet. The World Health Organisation (WHO) demands that we be below 5 per cent for at least 14 successive days so as to be rated as relatively safe from the coronavirus,” he said.

Mr Kagwe said he is anticipating that by October 20, there will be at least 5.8 million fully vaccinated Kenyans.

“October 20 will be our 58th Mashujaa Day where we will collectively be honouring all those who contributed towards the struggle for Kenya’s independence and we are seeking to have at least 5.8 million heroes who have become patriotic in post independent Kenya by opting to remain safe and keep others safer by getting vaccinated,” he said.

The CS said so far, 98 per cent of those in hospital suffering from Covid-19 are not vaccinated while those who have received the jab and get the virus are recording 95 per cent recovery at minimal cost and without need for hospitalisation.

Vaccines for Kirinyaga

Separately, the Health Ministry has delivered 10,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Kirinyaga County ahead of Mashujaa Day Celebrations.

The delivery follows an appeal by Governor Anne Waiguru whose region is hosting the national Mashujaa Day celebrations to be held at Wang'uru Stadium.

The governor had asked the ministry to supply the county with 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to ensure residents have immunity against the virus before the celebrations take place.

“At Least 90,000 more vaccines are remaining and we are requesting the ministry to bring them," she said.

Ms Waiguru reiterated that the county plans to vaccinate at least 30 per cent of its adult population by October 20.

She asked Kirinyaga residents to turn out in large numbers and receive the vaccine in order to be safe.