Kagwe warns hospitals detaining patients, bodies over bills

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (3rd right) lays the foundation stone for Kigumo Sub-County Level Four Hospital in Murang’a on September 27, 2021. He warned private hospitals against detaining patients and bodies over unpaid bills.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri  &  George Munene

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday warned private hospitals against detaining patients or bodies due to unpaid bills.

