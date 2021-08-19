Mr Julius Gathia Kagimbi, 89, clutches his accordion so lovingly one is bound to believe him when he says the musical instrument is his divine communication channel.

I owe my life to my accordion, says Murang'a octogenarian

The instrument has taken him places and seen him wine and dine with the high and mighty. He told the Nation that it once saved his life.

The octogenarian says were it not for the fact that he is not greedy, it would by now have helped him amass enough material wealth to break him into the billionaires’ club, the fact that he never lasted beyond two weeks in nursery school notwithstanding.

His attachment to his accordion becomes much clearer when he narrates to the Nation an incident 62 years ago when he claims the instrument lured him to safety when death came calling.

Bad company

The year was 1959 and a youthful and impressionable Kagimbi had fallen into bad company. He had joined a gang that was keen to strike it rich by stealing from wealthy people in Murang’a.

“We had planned to attack a businessman in Gituamba trading centre who, according to our informers, had Sh3,000 stacked in his shop. We were to attack him as he opened for the day's business, around 6am,” he reveals, adding that Sh3,000 was a lot of money back then.

On the night before the planned raid, however, he had a change of heart. Instead of going to bed early so as to be fresh and ready for the impeding heist, he found himself picking up his accordion and walking into the forest in the dead of night. It was a mystical turn of events he cannot fully explain to this day.

“When I returned home at 10am the following day, the village was awash with news that all my five friends had been lynched by angry villagers. The shopkeeper had raised the alarm and the gang was cornered. The accordion pulled me from the jaws of death!” he says.

Prime property

Today, he claims, would be the owner of some prime property near Kenya Cinema in Nairobi, which first President Jomo Kenyatta had ordered that he be given 44 years ago.

“It was Jamhuri Day in 1976 and I was among traditional crooners who had been invited to entertain the President at State House. I played the accordion with all my heart. Mzee Kenyatta loved music and the next thing I knew he was next to me, dancing and happily waving his flywhisk. When I was done, he was beside himself with joy. He directed that I be given some place to call home in Nairobi,” he says.

Mzee Kagimbi says those were the days when the President’s word was law.

“The following morning, some youths built for me a two-roomed mud-walled house…I was told that would be my temporary home as elaborate plans were made to have a decent home built for me,” he said.

Mr Kagimbi recalls that around that time, Embakasi Ranching Company Limited was being converted into a land-buying firm under the leadership of the President and Kiambu politician Njenga Karume and city trader Muhuri Muchiri.

“Muchiri was mandated by the President to ensure I got a home in the capital city. Three days after the Jamhuri Day celebrations, he took me to the city and showed me a plot in the area where Kenya Cinema stands today. I, however, knew building a house in Nairobi was not for me. I had no income or business,” he says.

He told Muchiri that he preferred getting land in Murang’a County.

“Muchiri wrote me an introductory letter to the Murang’a County Council detailing what the President had ordered. When I presented the letter to the council, I was allocated an acre in Sabasaba town. I did not understand why they wanted to give me a big plot when all I needed was some place to build a home as the President had ordered…In any case, I already had 166 acres in Kamahuha village, where I was born…,” he told the Nation in an interview.

Real-estate journey

Mr Kagimbi’s real-estate journey did not, however, start with the President’s order. It started much earlier.

After dropping out of nursery school at the age of 12 years, he worked as a shamba boy. His salary was one shilling a month.

The colonialists taught him to play wandindi, a traditional string instrument. This sowed the seeds of his love for musical instruments. His passion for music would grow so much that by the time the Kapenguria Six - Jomo Kenyatta, Bildad Kaggia, Kung’u Karumba, Fred Kubai, Paul Ngei and Ochieng’ Oneko – were being released in August 1961, he was there to lead the celebrations in Murang’a.

“I was the entertainer during the freedom celebrations and many other rallies and the income was good. On a good day I would make about Sh20,” he says.

By 1966, he had saved enough, thanks to his accordion, to establish a hotel in Maragua town where he sold tea. A big mug of tea went for 10 cents and a small one for five cents.

Popular

By 1968, he had saved enough to develop a plot he had bought in Maragua town.

“I had built a wagon that I used to ferry building materials from nearby quarries, the nearest being 20 kilometres. In fact, so popular was I and my accordion that women volunteered to dig the foundation trenches for my projects,” he says.

The 10-roomed commercial building was completed in 1969. He, however, lost a lot of money to suppliers of building materials due to his illiteracy.

“That is when I came face to face with the consequences of my lack of education. The suppliers, instead of giving me receipts for the money I gave them, would hand me invoices. They later sued me in Nairobi, saying I had surrendered the building to them to offset some Sh3,000 that I owed them. I was surprised that there was a signed agreement that I would be employed there as a caretaker,” he says.

“I lost the house, but my accordion came to my rescue. By 1989, I had compiled three albums with a total of 30 songs. In between these compilations I visited State House and, thanks to my accordion, I recouped what I lost through the building,” he says.

Not paid

Come the dawn of multiparty politics, Mr Kagimbi became a sensation in Nairobi and Central Kenya as he would be retained to entertain audiences with his accordion, though some organisers failed to pay him.

To date, Mr Kagimbi and his accordion are inseparable. He travels to Sabasaba town every day from his Kaharate village home.

“This is my guardian angel and the source of my livelihood,” he enthuses when the Nation catches up with him in the town.

On the land he got through a presidential decree stand three buildings with his name emblazoned prominently on the front.

“Wanaruona anarumenya,” readsa message on one building, meaning only those who have witnessed strange things and great things can understand them. He says the message is a reminder of how he lost a completed building in Maragua town.

“Kuhoha ti kúma (being weak does not imply one is dead),” shouts another message on another of his buildings. And at 89, Mr Kagimbi says he feels like he is 40.

“When I feel like I am getting ill, I just take my accordion and sing for good health. I have never been in hospital. This accordion gave me my two wives and the five children we have…I have a feeling that I will walk into heaven carrying my accordion,” he says.