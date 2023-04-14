Heavy rains displace traders in Murang'a 

Heavy rains in Murang'a County have displaced hundreds of small traders who depend on open-air markets for their livelihoods.

This is after roads and markets in the towns became impassable and display areas for goods became waterlogged.

Mary Magochi, the county's director of water, environment and sanitation, said the impact of the rains was challenging.

"Yes, we have a problem and we are going to meet urgently to brainstorm on what to put in place as priority mitigation measures," she said.

She said the rains were disrupting the bottom-up economic model where, for it to thrive, "these traders need to operate freely without weather or any other hindrance".

According to estimates, the rains have put more than 30 mainstream markets in crisis and displaced more than 600 tenants from abandoned rental buildings.

In the town of Kenol, most side streets became impassable, making it impossible for shops to open.

"Kenol is the gateway to the Mt Kenya region and has been developing at a fast pace. The rains have exposed our recklessness in planning as storm water has flooded leased land and markets," said Kenol Traders Welfare Union chairman Joseph Mungai.

Mr Mungai said, "We are now used to waking up to the eyesore of rubbish dumps being washed into settlements, overflowing septic tanks and raw sewage snaking into residential areas and business premises".

An impassable street in Kenol town as captured on April 13, 2023. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri I Nation Media Group

He said residents feared an outbreak of cholera, in addition to losses from businesses closing due to inaccessibility to customers.

In Maragua town, there were calls for the government to urgently implement the proposed Sh1.8 billion sewerage project, as many parts remained abandoned.

Many towns in the nine sub-counties reported flooding of markets, with residents calling on the relevant authorities to carry out rehabilitation and upgrading to make the trading areas all-weather.

The downpours have also left many people cut off from their homes, especially on plots of land in areas where road upgrading programmes are underway, where contractors have blocked waterways.

Former Ichagaki Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Charles Mwangi lamented that he could not leave his home as the rain formed galleys at his gate, confining him to his compound.

He called on the national and county governments to expedite the drainage and sanitation programme that has been delayed for the past five financial years.

He said the budget also included Sh600 million to phase out pit latrines in the city.

"This will facilitate the phasing out of dependence on boreholes for water and pit latrines for biological calls of nature," he said.

Murang'a county government workers clear garbage swept off from a nearby dump site to a public road by heavy rains. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri I Nation Media Group

Mr Mwangi added that boreholes and pit latrines in the city have the same depth, hence sewage and water interact under the surface and end up in residents' menus, hence the high burden of cholera and other water sanitation related diseases.

He said the budget would be provided by the Murang'a County government and the Ministry of Water and Sanitation on a 30:70 basis.

"Of great urgency is the rehabilitation of the 1.8km raw sewage trench that cuts through the town, which remains uncovered and full of stagnant sewage, posing a health hazard," he said.

Ms Magochi said the situation continues to pose a risk of cholera outbreaks as the challenges of clean water and sanitation infrastructure need to be addressed urgently.