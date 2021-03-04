Give us more accurate forecasts, Murang’a farmers tell Met department

Small-scale farmers in Murang’a have accused the Kenya Meteorological Department of giving them inaccurate weather predictions, which they also say come too late and do not reveal the proper distribution of the rain.

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Small-scale farmers in Murang’a have appealed to the meteorological department to set up an efficient forecasting system that will give them accurate weather information.

