Get serious about stock thefts, Murang'a farmers tell police

The Murang'a Dairy Breeders Association (MDBA) has challenged security agencies to provide evidence that they are serious about fighting stock thefts that have escalated in the region.

Though media reports said stolen cows were recovered in some cases, the recoveries are “only a small percentage” of the animals stolen, said MDBA chairman Wachira Mbacha.

“In the past one week, we have reported thefts of hundreds of chickens, 23 cows, 18 goats and 12 pigs. Only four cows were recovered," Mr Mbacha said.

He added that more than 21 suspects, some of them foreigners, have been arrested in the past three months and about five trucks confiscated by police.

Status of suspects

"We want the police to tell us what the status of the suspects is as we speak, since we have not heard of convictions and the trucks have since been released to their owners," he said.

The complaints came even as Murang'a South security bosses announced the recovery of four pedigree dairy cows worth Sh400,000 that had been stolen on Saturday night from a farmer in Samar village, Maragua constituency.

A gang of six had driven the cows for about three kilometres when they decided to milk them.

The cows were stolen from Mr Kanyua Katana, a resident of Samar village.

Mr Katana said if the rustlers had succeeded in stealing the cows, he would have lost the 160 litres of milk they give him daily, worth Sh8,000.

Cows found missing

In his call to the Pioneer Police Patrol base, he lamented that he had gone to milk his cows at around 4am but was shocked to find them missing.

The officers arrived at the farmer’s homestead and started investigating the theft.

"They would have succeeded in stealing the four cows had they not tied them in a bush and started milking them. It is the noise of the milk striking buckets and the mooing that sold them out to neighbours," said Murang'a South sub-county Police Commander Alexander Shikondi.

He said the hoof prints of the cows were fresh and the wet weather worked well for his officers.

"As they pursued the prints, they received alerts from residents of Sabasaba village that there were cows being milked in a neighbouring bush situated near a river," Mr Shikondi said.

He said the cows most likely sensed the scent of their owner, who was with the officers, because "when our officers were about 50 metres from where the gang was milking them, the cows went berserk, mooing and struggling to set themselves free from the ropes that tethered them".

Gang members escape

Mr Shikondi said the six gang members escaped and left behind the buckets with milk.

He said the gang had most likely stopped in the bush to wait for a truck to transport the animals to the black market.

They wanted "to maximise their gain by milking the cows. They had come prepared with buckets and new ropes," he said.

Mr Mbacha said police officers get information about regional kingpins in the rustling syndicate but have only recovered a small number of stolen animals.

"Let the officers infiltrate this network and crush it. Let them crack down on the kingpins whose names we have provided," he said.

“It is interesting to hear police say that the stolen animals are sold in Thika, Nairobi and Makutano, as if their work is to give us maps and compasses of the country. Why not cooperate with [security agencies] in those regions to shut down those market links?” he asked.

Negative economic effect

Livestock thefts have had a serious negative economic effect on Murang'a County and many residents are now shying away from rearing animals.

The worst-hit areas are Murang'a South, Kandara, Gatanga, Kigumo and Kiharu.

The gangs behind the thefts are said to be based in Nairobi, Thika, and Makutano in Embu County.

"The gangs are organised as they employ spies in the villages, provide support teams to help in herding the stolen animals and provide trucks for transporting the animals," Mr Shikondi said.