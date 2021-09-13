Police swing into action as gang steals sheep in Murang’a

Some of the recovered sheep which had been stolen from a farm in Makuyu, Murang’a County. Police on Sunday recovered 121 of the 824 stolen animals.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Police in Murang’a on Sunday recovered 121 of the 824 sheep stolen at night from New Day Farm situated in Makuyu by a gang of 12 which was armed with crude weapons.

