Gang snatches fully loaded AK-47 rifle from Murang'a policeman

A file photo of an AK-47 rifle. Murang'a County Police Commander Ali Nuno said a gang snatched an AK-47 rifle with 30 bullets from a traffic police officer stationed along Kaharate-Kangare road.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

A gang of seven daringly snatched an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 bullets from a traffic police officer in Murang’a County at about noon on Saturday.

County Police Commander Ali Nuno said the incident took place at Njora, along Kaharate-Kangare road as two police officers went about their duties.

"Eye witnesses gave the raiders’ number as six or seven. They grabbed the gun from the officer and escaped into a nearby maize plantation," the police report said.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the regular police and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) were mobilised for a manhunt.

“All efforts are being made to apprehend the culprits and recover the weapon," Mr Nuno said, urging members of the public to  provide leads.

Murang'a County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said: “We are leaving nothing to chance. The firearm must be recovered and the gang members arrested.”

