From 25 cents in 1990s, Murang'a coffee farmers now hit average of Sh67 a kilo

By 1992, Murang’a coffee farmers had despaired, owing to poor coffee prices that in some factories fetched as low as 25 cents for a kilo delivered.

Farmers abandoned their coffee bushes and were it not for the law, they would have uprooted them.

But after President Mwai Kibaki assumed power in 2002, he set about reforming the agricultural sector and by 2004, he had started a debt waiver drive to help farmers earn better returns.

By 2005, coffee farmers had gone back to tending the abandoned bushes as prices drastically improved to between Sh60 and Sh70 per kilo, and Kibaki’s rule gained its respect among locals.

The good prices persisted up to 2012 before they started taking a nosedive, the situation blamed on the return of value chain distortion forces that Kibaki had neutered.

Kibaki’s retirement after 10 years as President saw the sector experience a downward trajectory in prices, average price dropping to Sh30 in the 2012/13 harvests. In 2013/2014, prices rose to Sh42 a kilo of cherry, and rose further to Sh55 in 2014/2015 before falling to Sh45 in 2015/2016.

Cherry payments

But on January 14, 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Peter Munya as Agriculture minister and thanks to a raft of sectoral reforms he spearheaded, coupled with county government efforts to help farmers rediscover the sector’s 1980s glory, things are looking up once again.

On average, county earnings for cherry payments averaged Sh67 in 2021, an increase from Sh49.76 in 2019.

Payment data depicts a rising trajectory that, if maintained, will bring back the good old days when being a coffee farmer was absolute employment.

Murang'a East farmers in 2020 earned Sh83 per kilo compared with Sh77 in 2019, but they fell to Sh61 in 2021.

Kandara earned Sh80 in 2020 an increase of Sh14 from 2019, before the price fell to Sh66 in 2021. Mathioya’s 2020’s rate of Sh63, up from Sh55 in 2019, rose to Sh77 in 2021, Kangema’s Sh62 in 2020 had risen from Sh43.4 in 2019, and rose to Sh75 in 2021. Kahuro had paid a kilo at Sh57.4 in 2020, up from Sh53.65 in 2019, and last year price rose to Sh63, while Kigumo’s Sh45 of 2020 had risen from 2019’s Sh43, and to Sh63 in 2021.

Maragua’s earning of Sh43 in 2020, up from 2019’s Sh37, rose to Sh67 last year, while Gatanga farmers closed 2021 with Sh63 a kilo, up from Sh35 in 2020 and Sh33 in 2019.

Mbuni payments

For Mbuni payments, Kandara paid a kilo at a constant Sh80 in the three years under review; Kigumo gained to Sh76 in 2021 as opposed to a constant Sh75 in 2019 and 2020; and Murang'a East gained Sh5 to stand at Sh73 in 2020 but dropped to Sh67 in 2021.

Gatanga gained Sh2 to pay Sh72 in 2020 but lost the same growth in 2021 to pay Sh70, while Mathioya dropped Sh8 to earn Sh70 a kilo in 2020 and gained the same margin to pay Sh78 in 2021. Kangema paid Sh66.4 in 2020, up from Sh42.5 in 2019, only to get back to Sh42. 5 in 2021. Kahuro had paid Sh60.1 in 2020, up from Sh56.2, but dropped to Sh56 in 2021. Maragua dropped Sh2 in 2020 to pay Sh60 but gained the same margin to pay Sh62 in 2021.

Mr Munya told Nation.Africa that Murang’a coffee prices per kilo fluctuated because of the influence of sectoral thieves. In 2011/2012 farmers earned an average of Sh50 as a farewell price.

The area under coffee in Murang’a measures 13,325ha, 1,138ha of them plantations and 12,187ha under small-scale holdings. Small-scale holdings have a membership of 132,546 farmers, 15,586 of them being women. They all deliver their harvests to 128 factories that employ 698 people, 334 of them women.

Murang’a Agriculture Executive Albert Mwaniki says modalities have been developed to have gross earnings grow four-fold by 2024. He said productivity will be subsidised and supported with credit and technical expertise to see one-bush harvests rise from the current two kilos to eight kilos.

Mr Mwaniki said the county has helped farmers procure exotic coffee seedlings and subsidised inputs, and restructure pulping facilities, milling, warehousing.

Coffee thefts

He added that "we have already started building a milling plant which will be handling all our coffee so as to save on the Sh16 per kilogram that we lose to private millers".

County Coffee Director Dr Irungu Maina said once the milling plant is completed, the saved cash will go directly to farmers’ pockets.

He said the minimum pay per kilo will rise to Sh86 by the close of 2022 after the county streamlines its pulping and warehousing services.

But he observed that for the plan to bear results, coffee thefts must be tamed, saying on average the vice denies area farmers 40 percent of their potential pay.

“We want security officers to ensure that security is beefed up in all coffee warehouses. We will ensure that at all times the warehouses are stocked, there is all-round security. If coffee gets stolen, the area security bosses and factory managers should be made to pay the farmers the loss,” he said.