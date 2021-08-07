Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

Muranga

Prime

Dirty officer or ruthless law enforcer? The Murang’a top detective causing jitters

logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Area’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer's interests reported to be in liquor businesses and political formations.
  • Mr Cheruiyott has also been accused of leaking real estate-related investigations to Maragua MP Mary Wa Maua.

Twice in three months, some junior police officers in Murang’a South have written a protest letter to the regional commissioner alleging harassment by the area’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer (DCIO).

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.