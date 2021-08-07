Dirty officer or ruthless law enforcer? The Murang’a top detective causing jitters

Twice in three months, some junior police officers in Murang’a South have written a protest letter to the regional commissioner alleging harassment by the area’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer (DCIO).

They allege that David Cheruiyott threatens to investigate them if they refuse to help him advance his interests.

The letter claims Mr Cheruiyott’s interests are in liquor businesses and political formations.

In one instance, Mr Cheruiyott is accused of leaking real estate-related investigations to Maragua MP Mary Wa Maua, insider information that was used during an incident on Tuesday at Kaharate.

Though copied in the letter, Murang’a DCI boss Daniel Kandie said he had no comment, describing the matters as “internal affairs”.

The letter is also copied to the regional National Intelligence Service (NIS), which confirmed to Nation.Africa that it had received it “and something will be done about it”.

Contacted for comment, Mr Cheruiyott said the complaints were false and that he will not accept to be maligned by busybodies.

“All those who feel that the DCIO is acting outside legal parameters should write to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority or the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service to complain,” he said, adding that he was not afraid to be taken to task.

Leaked information

He vowed he will not bow to intimidation in an attempt to influence his work.

Regarding the allegation that he leaked information to the area MP, he said he is not a politician.

“Politicians are using my name to build their names and I’m not in politics. She might be declaring to have information from me but I don’t work for her and it is very clear,” he said.

In the incident, the MP confronted a private developer on land where she wants to build a public toilet for open-air traders at Kaharate on Kenol-Murang’a road.

Her aides were heard shouting that they had a report of the DCI even when it had not been released to the public.

“We have the finer details... We have a copy of the title for the land in question...” one of them was heard shouting.

Mr Cheruiyott said “maybe she accessed my reports from officially filed offices in other jurisdictions but not from my end”.

He said that as far as he is concerned he is working well with all officers in his line of duty “and if so demanded, I can explain myself to my seniors”.

Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga, too, acknowledged being privy to the complaints, saying “they have been brought to the attention of line managers both at the county and regional levels to address”.

Vicious fight

He said impartial investigations will be conducted and assured the complainants that they will not be victimised in any way.

“The government policy is about openness and to be proactive in addressing the best interests and welfare of all. We encourage all to disclose what is troubling them. We certainly will look into this,” he said.

In May, a similar letter was written against Mr Cheruiyott, who was accused of defending a suspect police had shot after he was caught forcing two schoolgirls into a bush in what police judged to be for the purpose of defiling them.

David Muhia Irungu, 27, was shot in the abdomen and died a day later.

This marked the onset of a vicious fight between the DCI and general-duty officers, with correspondence that the Nation has seen capturing Mr Cheruiyott arguing that the young man did not deserve to be shot.

“There are no grounds for kidnapping and defilement allegations. He is said to have cut one girl with a panga and that is assault…,” Mr Cheruiyott is captured saying.

Anonymous letter

But Mr Cheruiyott disputed that characterization, adding “you got it all wrong”.

Deputy County Commissioner Mawira Mungania said: “In all fairness, all evaluation of the situation starting from the initial encounter between the officers and the suspects, it is very clear there was great restraint and the force that was used was controlled.”

As the two tussled, an anonymous letter was penned to Mr Nyagwanga railing at Mr Cheruiyott’s action.

“It is widely accepted on the ground that the character the police shot was a thug. No question about that. It is corroborated by witnesses that indeed this character had attempted to attack police with a machete,” the letter says.

“Those who truly believe in progressive police actions to secure the society had no quarrel with the police and the way they acted. It is only one person who appeared to think otherwise.”

The letter adds that “this is the kind of DCI interference that instills fear among some of our officers to a point they start going easy on criminals”. The letter cites the DCI boss as a hindrance to the fight against crime in the area.

“Especially in Ichagaki Location where this incident occurred, residents rate the government very highly. To work in a way that seeks to lower that government’s rating in the area leaves one wondering who or what he is working for,” the letter says.