Court orders Murang’a and Meru nurses be paid Sh209 million over strike

The Labour Court has ordered Murang’a and Meru county governments to pay nurses a total of Sh209 million owed to them.

In the separate suits filed before the Nyeri Employment Judge, Njagi Marete, the court found that the devolved units failed to honour a return to work agreement signed in 2017 and 2020 that ended a national strike.

In Murang’a, 350 nurses said they went on strike in June 2017, joining a nationwide industrial action seeking salary increments and improved working conditions.

To end the strike, the state held a consultative meeting with all county governments, the Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) and the Council of Governors on November 2, 2017.

“The meeting saw the attendees sign a Return to Work Formulae Agreement authorising all nurses to resume work,” said the nurses in the suit.

But through lawyer Tyson Kinoti, the court heard that the terms of the agreement were implemented on a few of the nurses while others were discriminatively left out without an explanation.

Court documents showed the Murang’a government failed to pay salaries from July to October 2017, accumulating to total arrears of Sh208 million.

The nurses sued the Council of Governors, Health Principal Secretary, Murang’a County Secretary and the County Public Service Board as the first, second, third and fourth respondents, respectively.

The county’s Finance and Health chief officers were listed as the fifth and sixth respondents.

Knun and the Murang’a County Assembly were enjoined as interested parties.

According to the health workers, during the period, the salaries were budgeted for and approved by the county assembly and the National government.

Suit dismissed

But the county government in its defence sought to have the suit dismissed, arguing that it could not pay the arrears since a Nairobi Court had declared the nationwide strike by the health workers illegal.

“And as such, the workers on strike are liable to sanctions under the Employment Act which include dismissal and deduction of wages for desertion and absenteeism,” said the devolved unit in its reply to the suit.

Justice Marete ruled that the county government’s action of withholding the salaries was contrary to the agreement signed with the trade union.

He ordered the respondents to pay the withheld salaries with an interest of court rates while noting that the Health PS and the Council of Governors did not defend themselves in the matter.

In the Meru suit, the county government took Knun to court accusing its nurses of participating in a nationwide strike on December 7, 2020 amidst local talks between them to address their demands.

In the matter, the devolved unit said that the stalemate was unlawful since it was holding conciliatory meetings with the trade union as part of a suit that was pending before the court.

But Knun in its defence argued that the accusations had been overtaken by events since its members were on February 29, 2021 ordered by the county government to resume work unconditionally.

“Therefore, there will be no need of declaring the strike illegal since the nurses have already complied and resumed duty,” said the trade union’s lawyer Mr Kinoti.

In a counterclaim meant to rebut the devolved unit’s accusations, Knun said that when its members resumed work unconditionally in February 2021, the county government failed to remit their salaries.

“This was despite a Return to Work Agreement signed prior to returning to work that month, that obligated the county to pay salaries from January 2021,” Knun told the court.

After the nurses resumed work, the court heard that some were relocated unlawfully to distant workplaces, over 40 kilometres, without a transfer allowance.

Justice Marete faulted the county government for failing to prove how the nurses’ strike conducted on December 2020 was unprotected and illegal.

He said that by the time of delivering the court judgment, the dispute between the nurses and their employer had been settled as they had resumed work.

Justice Marete quashed the transfer letter issued by the nurses while ordering the county government to pay Sh1.14 million in salary arrears it owed its employees besides the transfer allowances.