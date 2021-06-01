It’s peace as Murang’a South embraces community policing

Murang'a South

Maragua OCS Juma Mangut. A unit put under his direct command has spearheaded community policing in Murang'a South leading to realisation of peace in the region.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

By working closely with the police, a vibrant community policing project is now helping Murang’a South residents feel safe.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. No Madaraka Day celebrations in Central, Northern counties

  2. Fresh twist as police arrest woman 'wedded' to Holy Spirit

  3. Estate cleanup exercise to mark Madaraka Day

  4. Termites, Western Kenya delicacy, slowly disappearing

  5. State sets 43 million tree target in Mau Forest

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.