It’s peace as Murang’a South embraces community policing

By working closely with the police, a vibrant community policing project is now helping Murang’a South residents feel safe.

The initiative has managed to reduce runaway crime and led to the arrest of some 15 suspects in the past one week. The suspects are believed to be behind a series of criminal activities in the area.

The list includes five suspected robbers, four rape and defiling suspects, three jail breakers and three narcotics dealers.

Murang'a South Sub County Police Commander Anthony Keter noted that the formation of the community policing network has improved the relationship between residents and the security agents.

He said the suspects who have been arrested, were either flashed out of their hideouts by bodaboda riders who then took them to Maragua Police Station, or tips flowed in from where they were taking alcohol.

Strategic meetings

Mt Keter said the initiative to nub the suspects was preceded by security officers holding strategic meetings with key stakeholders in Maragua Division where cooperation was cemented.

“We met bodaboda riders, traders and bar owners. We convinced them that compromised security eventually translates to compromised business and returns,” Mr Keter said.

He added that the programme was put under a discreet command unit headed by Chief Inspector Juma Mangut.

“We identified the major fear among the community to be confidentiality of information received. We gave out Mr Mangut’s number as the only to be used in receiving any tips. And it worked. Within a week, the station did not have any wanted criminal on the run. They are all in,” he said.

Area Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Mawira Mungania said the model will be replicated in other areas where insecurity is rampant.

“We have a problem in Kamahuha ward and we are strategizing [about it]. The area has been profiled to be home to illicit brews and narcotics dealers. We are drawing lessons learnt in Maragua to attend to this challenge,” he said.

Major security component

Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said community policing is a major component in securing the society.