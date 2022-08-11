Coffins: To hawk or not to hawk in Murang'a?

A cross section of Murang'a County residents want open-air casket hawking discouraged, arguing that it is like wishing misfortunes for locals.

Many want the display of coffins restricted to secluded corners near hospitals, mortuaries, cemeteries and areas not frequented by shoppers.

The call was made on Saturday by Bishop Edward Nyutu, the chairman of Murang'a Indigenous Faiths. Speaking at Holy Ghost Tabernacle in Karuri, he said "we have now become a society of betting on death".

He said what worries him "is the blatant way we are making and displaying caskets even when no order has been placed".

He said some coffin traders display even those meant for toddlers.

"What is in your mind when you make a coffin for a child and there is no order from a customer?” he said.

“Given that no businessperson loves dead stock, what is your most probable prayer regarding the child's coffin you have in your display?

“These are the questions we are asking ourselves as members of the clergy who insist on peace of the mind as key to a happy soul."

The region has so liberalised its death industry that coffins are hawked even in inappropriate places, said Kenya MCAs Caucus chairman Charles Mwangi.

"Personally, I think the caskets business, being legal in Kenya, should be encouraged to thrive. But just the same way you cannot sell foodstuffs at a place where, say, cement is sold, we need some form of guidelines to regulate the trade," he said.

He added that "it is practically bad for coffin traders to establish conspicuous displays near residential, recreation and open-air markets".

Mr Mwangi said county assemblies should come up with guidelines to state where exactly one should go shopping for caskets.

"It is not right to be seeing the many casket displays that are mushrooming in all corners,” he said.

“Just like the way we rail at ambulance-chasing lawyers and doctors who value money more than they value saving lives ... we should set town planning guidelines that restrict the death business from the normal life of the living."

The matter is of grave concern, said Maragua Residents and Business Community Association Coordinator Mohammed Maluki.

"In the past three years, we have resisted efforts by more than 10 individuals trying to establish coffin-hawking businesses along our streets. We have been writing to authorities detailing the reasons we respect trade but with regulations," he said.

The agreed-on guidelines are that caskets should be sold in enclosed places and not in open-air markets and in selected yards near mortuaries and cemeteries.

"Death is not a choice, it is a date. Death invokes bad moods and we desire to see our people going around their lives with optimism of living longer,” he said.

“We want to believe that all our little children will live long. This habit of displaying toddlers’ caskets in the most prominent ways is not acceptable."

While death is inevitable, Mr Maluki said, "we desire that such tragedies meet us as fate but not through wished bad omens in our streets".

Moses Mburu, 46, has made coffins for the past 12 years near the Murang'a Level Five Hospital mortuary.

"I make them for a living and I cannot complain. Coffins scare people and the terror that grips some of my customers as they sample them is very pronounced,” he said.

“It is one of the businesses where customer trust is instantly won. Many customers do not examine the finer details of the workmanship.

They just ask for prices as they eye them from a distance, pick one that meets their budget and leave the hearse people to pick it up."

As much as he loves his business, he said, he cannot move it to his home compound.

"That is absurd. I cannot make coffins in my home compound. In fact, in the 12 years I have been in this trade, my family has never visited my workshop,” he said.

“There is a stigma associated with coffin traders – admitted, we are not in the same business as people who make other forms of boxes."

So emotive is the issue that when Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata was reached for comment on whether the business should be regulated, he responded, "Kindly indicate that I was reached but could not comment".