Central region police boss airlifted to Nairobi after accident

Central region police boss Titus Karuri accident car

The vehicle belonging to Central region police boss Titus Karuri.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
Central Region police commander Titus Karuri has been airlifted to Nairobi Hospital for specialised treatment after his personal vehicle was involved in a road crash on Monday at Gachocho area, Kigumo Sub-County.

