Central region police boss airlifted to Nairobi after accident

Central Region police commander Titus Karuri has been airlifted to Nairobi Hospital for specialised treatment after his personal vehicle was involved in a road crash on Monday at Gachocho area, Kigumo Sub-County.

Central regional commander Wilfred Nyagwanga confirmed the accident, saying Mr Karuri was heading to Nyeri via Kangema-Gacharage Road when the car overturned in a ditch in the morning.

"The officer is in fairly good shape," he said, adding that the officer was on an incognito routine beat of police stations in the area.

The 42-kilometre Kangare-Kaharate road is reportedly under under the control of a Mungiki gang that extorts vehicles plying the route.

"We have been having a serious problem with this gang and the commander was on a fact-finding mission. We have moved some officers from the police stations and posts along the route and my comrade was following up on progress made," he said.

Mr Nyagwanga said Mr Karuri was driving at moderate speed when the car's steering developed a mechanical problem. The vehicle veered off the road and landed in a ditch.