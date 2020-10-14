Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

The brains behind ‘hustlers’ sacco that has changed lives

By  Mwangi Muiruri

What you need to know:

  • After he was appointed assistant chief, his seniors warned him that he was going to have it rough.
  • This was because his area of jurisdiction was in the ‘most dangerous’  town of Murang’a County — Maragua.
  • Just like that, members failing to raise hospital bills and burial budgets became a thing of the past.
  • This mobilisation has rendered his work easier since he gets actionable information in real time.

When James Gachanja, 35, was employed as Rurago assistant chief in Maragua town four years ago, his first task was to assist relatives of a woman whose body had been detained at Murang’a Hospital mortuary for lack of discharge fees.

