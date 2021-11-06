Bodaboda rider, fuel station attendant among 5 arrested over Igikiro dorm fire

Police in Murang'a South have arrested five suspects accused of having a hand in the burning of a secondary school dormitory on Friday morning.

The five include the rider of a motorcycle that was spotted near the school with a jerrycan believed to have contained petrol.

Two other suspects are said to have received money from some students to help in procuring the petrol and together with the motorcycle rider bought and transported the highly flammable liquid.

The fifth suspect is the fuel station attendant who sold petrol to the group.

"We now want to connect the suspects to the criminal plot. We suspect they contemplated and planned to execute arson," Murang'a South sub-county police boss Alexander Shikondi said.

Initial investigation into the fire incident at Igikiro Boys Secondary School found that a bodaboda rider was seen buying five litres of petrol to the school, passing it over the fence to some students and moments later the dormitory was up in flames.

The dorm, christened Uhuru Kenyatta, was saved from total destruction by locals who helped put the fire out.

On Wednesday, a suspect was jailed in Kigumo after he was caught trying to sneak petrol into Kaharo Girls High School.