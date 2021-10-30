Banks, Saccos ordered to unfreeze dairy farmers accounts

Gavel

A gavel. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Six financial institutions were yesterday ordered by the High Court to unfreeze bank accounts belonging to 130, 000 Murang'a dairy farmers that had been frozen on the advice of the Cooperatives Commissioner.

