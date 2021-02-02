Arrow wielding youths take control of Maragua town from dusk to dawn

A gang of about 50 youths — armed with poisoned arrows, machetes and knives — on Monday evening took Maragua town hostage until dawn on Tuesday, in a show of might.

In the process, the gang managed to “change” the official curfew starting time from 10pm to 8.30pm and extended its end time from 4am to 6am.

The gang patrolled the streets of the town starting 9pm on Monday and, when it got wind of police patrols, moved to the nearby Rurii and bordering estates before retreating to its cells in Maica Ma Thi and Gikindu villages in the morning.

According to Ichagaki MCA Charles Mwangi, the gang has instilled terror in residents “and it is high time the government moves with speed to deal with it''.

He said that over the past three months, the gang has killed six people, maimed tens of others and contributed to loss of business for many traders “as area security personnel remain clueless on how to reverse this dangerous trend”.

Mr Mwangi told the Nation that the gang’s activities in the town have led to the collapse of many businesses, lowered returns for real estate, and destroyed many youthful lives due to drug addiction.

“Worst affected are landlords who are now facing tenant flight in the zones that the gang has taken over, bars that have to compete with unlicensed and cheap liquor on sale in the gang’s dens as well as a property market facing a slump owing to bad publicity of the town,” said Mr Mwangi.

Maragua town residents told the Nation that the gang comprises chang’aa and bhang traders who have taken over Mathare, Soweto and Rurii estates as their operation zones, adding that there are 12 well known retailers, eight wholesalers and 16 peddlers.

“All these people and their dens are well known to us and the security officers. It is an industry that is estimated to have a daily turnover of Sh100,000 and some corrupt security officers get a bite of the pie, hence this impunity we are witnessing from the gang members,” said a resident who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals.

According to security officers, the gang is led by John Maina, Abraham Nduba, Alex Macharia and John Gitende who are kingpins in the town’s chang’aa and bhang trade.

Another confidential source claimed that the gang is managed by a former area administrator in conjunction with another assistant chief who was fraudulently recruited as “the network seeks to consolidate gains in the luxurious illicit brews, narcotics and land fraud cartels in the area.”

Last week, Maina is said to have confronted Rurago Assistant Chief James Thuo Gachanja at the Maragua open-air market and threatened to discipline him if he ever dared patrol the gang’s bases in the town.

“I will discipline you if I ever find you in my territory. You stick to where your services are needed and leave my base to me to manage. My customers and my boys do not require your services,” he said, to the shock of the traders who were later overheard wondering who between the two is the genuine government.

Area Deputy County Commissioner Mawira Mungania said the gang usually riots in the town once officers raid its distilleries in Maica Ma Thi, Gikindu, Rurii, Gititu and Mborokero villages.

“The gang is believed to be reacting to an intensive chang’aa raid. Hata wabebe mapanga hatutawachana nao (even if they carry pangas we will not relent),” Mr Mungania told the Nation.

This came as Maragua Assistant County Commissioner Joshua Okello lamented that “we work hard and arrest some of these characters but the Judiciary hands them very lenient terms to a point where, almost immediately, we find ourselves back to square one”.

County Commissioner Mohammed Barre said “some very serious investigations are under way to identify the real problem in containing this gang and its activities”.

Mr Barre urged the public to share information about the gang in real time, their specific operation bases, their identities and time of operation.

“It is interesting to note that this problem keeps on recurring. The problem must be in our response and action and that is the area we are going to audit to establish the missing links. We cannot have two governments in that area … one must remain supreme and it is obvious that this gang is the one to give way, no question about that,” he said.

