Armed robbers raid Murang’a Unaitas Sacco, get away with millions, loaded gun

A gang of four men on Saturday morning robbed a Unaitas Sacco branch in Murang'a County and got away with millions of shillings, and a loaded rifle they dispossessed a police officer manning the premises.

Detectives have since taken up the matter and are in pursuit of the thugs who are said to have escaped using a motorcycle and a small car after the 9am incident.

Two preliminary investigation reports filed by both the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) on Saturday indicated that a person was injured after the thugs opened fire to clear their escape mission.

The reports put the amount stolen to be between Sh3.5 million and Sh5 million.

A local, John Nduati, told Nation.Africa that he was smoking a cigarette near the targeted Unaitas Sacco when he noted unusual movement outside the bank.

"Before I could fully comprehend what it was all about, the first gunshot rent the air and I started running away from the scene. I think I heard two more shots as I raced towards nearby tea bushes where I lay until it was quiet,” he said.

Preliminary reports filed through Kigumo Sub County security committee indicated that "about three or four gunshots were fired by the thugs".

The mode of attack was described by the DCI report as "coordinated, precise and smooth".

The NIS report described the raid as "well planned that got the generally peaceful town by surprise hence suffering from low alertness".

Kigumo Sub County Deputy County Commissioner, Stanislaus Apwokha, did not pick up phone calls nor responded to messages.

Murang'a Police commander played it evasive with the media only responding that "let me get more details into the claim and get back to you" even as Kigumo Sub County police Commander Inviolata Lumati said, "it is hectic, I'm busy on the ground and we are working".

This comes a few days after another gang attacked two police officers who were manning a roadblock and disarmed one of them.

On February 25, the gang accosted the two police officers near Njora Secondary School gates and after beating them, escaped with a loaded AK47 rifle.

The rifle is yet to be recovered.