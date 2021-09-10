An illicit relationship, a dead musician and a protracted family war

When benga musician George Wanjaro died on February 2, 2007, his widow Molline Atieno had no idea of the family troubles that would follow.

Wanjaro, who was a mathematics, physics and chemistry teacher, was also the founder, composer and producer of Rutumo Sharp Shooters Boys Band, which became popular with songs like “Marua ma Jacqueline”, “Kana ka Nelly” and “Date ya Mbere”.

Ms Atieno says her in-laws showed her cold acceptance for the four years she was married to Wanjaro.

“They made me feel that their home to me was a cold room. Some would openly say in their mother tongue that their community loathed any form of cooperation with my tribe,” she narrates.

But what mattered to her then was that her husband was a loving man who had a global mindset, “a man who had won the hearts of my kin back in Migori County for his respectful demeanour and genuine love for me”.

Their relationship, though, seems to have started on the wrong foot: a teacher falling in love with his student.

The late George Wanjaro. Photo credit: Courtesy

The two had fallen in love when Wanjaro was her teacher in Migori County. She was in Form Two.

“Don’t start figuring out why he never ended up in jail (for defilement) … our love was not that illegal teacher-student relationship. Rather, it was hearts bonding in a way that was so sweet, responsible and caring, not in any way attached to sexual union,” she claims.

So committed was Wanjaro to the relationship that he did the unimaginable: He visited her parents and asked for permission to take over paying her school fees.

“After he gave his commitment that he would ensure that I sat for my Form Four examinations with my chastity intact, he was allowed to take over my bills,” Ms Atieno says.

But it was not all rosy: “Okay, I will confess one thing to you: A relationship and education will never rhyme. All schoolgirls better get it firsthand from me. It does not work.”

True to her words, Ms Atieno says she failed her Form Four exams. “I performed poorly,” she reveals. But she was “in love”.

She moved in with Wanjaro at the age of 18 and immediately became pregnant.

Her husband was transferred from Migori County to Gaichanjiru High School in Murang’a. He enrolled her in a hairdressing course and bought her the necessary equipment to start her salon business.

“During the four years of living with Wanjaro, none of his relatives came to know me. They made it very clear that I was there at the whims of my husband and they never bothered to bless my union,” she says.

“Conversant with the Gikuyu language, I had gathered enough to know they treated me as a curse on their son,” she tells the Nation.

But Ms Atieno's parents-in-law, Njaro Wairatu, 73, and Nancy Waithera, 68, laughed off the allegations.

They maintain their difficulty accepting her as their daughter-in-law was related to her tribe.

"Wanjaro had in 2004 married another woman and had a baby son with her. We were not ready to accept our son running away from that marriage and marrying another," Mr Wairatu tells Nation.Africa.

Ms Nancy Waithera and Mr Njaro Wairatu, Molline Atieno's parents-in-law. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

They said they live with their grandchild in Murang'a.

Would not entertain the discrimination

Things worsened when Ms Atieno gave birth to their son on September 22, 2002, as none of his relatives went to celebrate with the young family.

“But my husband hit back in kind with a statement that he would not entertain the discrimination against me. While the community’s culture demands that firstborn sons be named after the father’s father, Wanjaro refused to honour that tradition. He named our son after his late brother Peterson Kanyoro, who had died two months before the birth of my son,” she offers.

This gesture of defying the culture of naming, she says, incensed her in-laws to a point that they launched an onslaught on her, accusing her of putting Wanjaro on a powerful love potion that made him trash his culture.

“How they had figured out that the naïve me, very fresh from school and who was brought up in strict Christian values, could even imagine let alone execute acts of witchcraft defeated me. But my husband would assure me that all that mattered is that he loved me and I was his responsibility,” she says.

But Mr Wairatu says he is the one who told his son not to name any child after him if he was born out of another marriage.

“I refused to be named by him...The grandchild that I live with from his marriage that we recognise is named after me. A parent must have a stand about everything parenting and that was it," he says.

But his wife disagrees, saying her husband’s refusal to allow his name to be given to Ms Atieno's son was "unnecessary”.

She says her problem with her son was "marrying Ms Atieno when he was already married to another woman”.

But as Murphy's law holds, whatever can go wrong, will go wrong. In 2007, Wanjaro died while being treated at Murang’a Level Five Hospital.

Ms Atieno says that her husband complained of a mild headache that grew worse.

“My in-laws started publicising claims that he had died of Aids and I am the one who had infected him…But my late husband succumbed to cerebral malaria,” she says.

Vanish from their lives

With his death came the heavy yoke of rejection in her life.

“This is when I came face to face with the true colours of the devil…I was not even allowed to see my husband's remains at the mortuary,” she says.

“My name was omitted from the obituary and immediately after the burial, they told me never to identify myself with their home. In short, they were telling me to just vanish from their lives.”

This marked the onset of Ms Atieno’s life as a widowed single mother of one with no home and no money.

“My husband had bought about five acres of land. He had a public transport bus. His music was doing well in the market. He had money in the bank and I was entitled to receive his pension. I did not get even a penny from all these, as my in-laws said they did not recognise me,” she says.

But a friend of her late husband’s offered to help her get justice and linked her with the International Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida), which assigned her a lawyer to file a succession case in Nyeri.

Molline Atieno--Wanjaro at her shop in Nairobi's Kasarani estate. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

“I had by now retreated to Nairobi’s Eastlands, where I started seeking casual jobs to provide for my son. I would wash clothes for families in estates, work in hotels and sometimes at construction sites – the wife of a teacher who was worth more than Sh10 million in assets and cash doing these jobs. I will tell you that life has its twists,” she narrates.

None of her in-laws showed up in court to oppose her petition to be recognised as the administrator of her husband’s estate.

She won the case in 2016 when the court granted her a letter of administration for the estate but more shock awaited her.

“My in-laws had sold my husband’s land, including his grave! The bus was sold as scrap metal. I also realised that the in-laws had presented another woman as my husband’s wife. They sued to have her receive my husband’s job benefits. There I was holding a letter of administration for a nonexistent estate,” she reminisces.

Released one album

But Mr Wairatu maintains that he only sold what belonged to his son.

He insists that before his son married Ms Atieno, a cultural purification ritual needed to be performed to appease the gods of traditions in order to accept the union.

But, he says, his son, with his belief in modernity, rebuffed him and "perhaps that is why he died in the hands of the gods' wrath".

After the futile court fight, Ms Atieno says, she realised that she could not dwell on wars that were only taking a toll on her mental health.

“I could feel that the whole saga had stressed me a great deal and that it was affecting the mental development of my son. I decided to let go. I resolved that I was better off waiting for God to make his justice in my case be manifest. I vowed never to consider myself a member of my husband’s family,” she says.

But there was one thing she was not willing to bury under her heel — the love for her late husband.

“I made a personal vow that I would only bring up our only son and not carry any other man’s seed in my womb. Again, the musical band that his youngest brother had taken over, I vowed to wrench it off him through my court letter granting me the right to administer my dead husband’s estate,” she says.

For her part, Ms Waithera, her mother-in-law, says she would like to reconcile with all parties involved, saying the family has suffered greatly from bad press.

"I also think these conflicts are the source of the bad omen that has befallen my family. As we speak now, all my four sons are dead. I have no living child and there is only so much that a family can take. We need reconciliation," she says.

Ms Atieno was so committed to the love for her husband that she had taken it upon herself to learn speaking and singing in the Gikuyu language.

“I went to the studio with the sponsorship of my parents and released a remix of my husband’s popular hits — in fluent Gikuyu…This feat brought excitement to the music industry, about a Luo woman singing in the Gikuyu language,” she says.

Some of the songs she released were “Kiririkano kia Wanjaro” (remembrance of Wanjaro), “Andu a Kiunuhu” (jealous people), “Wanjaro Daddy” and “Bye bye Wanjaro”.

The excitement won her some sponsorship from well-wishers and she has released one album that has six songs and 10 singles that are currently doing well in the market.

Some of her bestsellers are “Ngai Mwega” (good lord), “Niwanyendire” (you loved me), “Muthuri wa Biu” (a true husband) and “Kiihu” (badger).

She runs a traditional designer shop in Nairobi’s Kasarani estate, and 14 years into her widowhood, she says her heart has accepted, healed and regained its romance.

“A woman shall not live by tears alone. Loneliness will not be my permanent passion. At 35 now, I have regained that sparkle of life that desires mingling. I’m ready for serious offers. If I could get another Mugikuyu who is serious, we will pick up the pieces,” she says.