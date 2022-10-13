58 arrested in raids on Murang'a South bars

Four operators and 54 customers were arrested on Thursday morning in raids on bars in Murang'a South operating outside stipulated hours.

But Murang'a South Police Commander Alexander Shikondi ordered the customers to be set free after the operation in Sabasaba that took place past midnight.

Mr Shikondi said three of the four bars had no valid licences, while the other was selling alcohol past 11pm.

"We will be hard on those facilitating the breaking of the law," he said.

He said the police station commander where the raids occurred will be asked to explain why the impunity persisted.

"We cannot build an economy through the criminal trade. We cannot have our productive people trooping into bars during working hours as if it is an occupation,” he said.

“Alcoholism is making the society bleed through mental illnesses, fatalities in rage, accidents in impaired judgments and promising people ending up as wrecks."

Mr Shikondi said alcoholism had been cited as "a key inhibitor of economic growth in the area".

To that end, he said, area security officers will sustain raids on bars and illicit brew dens, and officers who condone lawlessness will be disciplined.

This came as area Deputy County Commissioner Gitonga Murungi ordered a crackdown on Maragua bars said to be operating illegally and playing loud music through the night.

He said some of the bars are patronised by gangs that end up mugging, raping or assaulting people staggering home drunk.

"We are very particular about one bar that residents are complaining about being a criminal den. We have had several complaints that we ordered area security agents to address. I am following up to know why the problem keeps on recurring," he said.