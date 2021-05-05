Why police in Maragua want KWS permission to shoot at thousands of bats

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Besides the high pitched noise associated with bats, they are also known to be carriers of diseases.
  • Murang'a South Sub County Police Boss Anthony Keter said the mammals are a nuisance.

Residents of Maragua town in Murang'a County want the relevant government bodies to get rid of thousands of bats that have invaded a police station.

