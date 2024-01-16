How Lizzie Wanyoike’s fear for the village drove her to greatness

Multi-millionaire entrepreneur Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike, who died of cancer on Sunday last week, often told close friends that her rise to riches was mostly motivated by her deep fear of poverty.

But she also acknowledged that her family was packed with religious, educated and industrious role models who inculcated in her a culture of hard work.

“I must mention Mariamu Wangari, who was my father’s mother. She was crippled on one leg and became widowed at a tender age. She had no formal education, but she had discovered the power of education. As a result, my father was educated up to the intermediate level, a rare achievement those days,” Lizzie told Nation in an interview on May 14 last year.

So inured to hardship was she, that, when her marriage to former Gatanga MP Mburu Wanyoike ended in 1997, it was not a matter of life and death to her.

Had she lived to write her memoir, which she intended to call “Staircase: Lizzie’s Story”, she would have narrated how her father Mr Peterson Kariuki (who died in 2002 aged 86) was jailed for seven years in 1954 for collaborating with the Mau Mau despite him being a colonial chief whose jurisdiction covered Gathuki-ini, Githanga, Gaturi, Mugeka and Gakuyu in the now Kiharu Constituency.

The colonial government then moved his family into a concentration camp where life was so sordid, she recounts in her manuscript, that she, her brother and her sister contracted typhoid.

Her sister died but she and her brother survived “but not before I had been hospitalised for two months in critical condition”.

That experience remained etched in her mind throughout her life and she used it as a motivating factor to escape poverty.

“For seven years, my mother, Naomi Kariuki, struggled to raise the seven of us, I being the sixth born until my dad was released in 1961. He proceeded to add three more children in our family,” she wrote.

Her mother, who died in 2018 aged 90 years, remained Lizzie’s inspiration throughout her life.

Lizzie founded the Nairobi Institute of Technology and Business Studies (NIT-BS), which has an enrolment of over 7,000 students, the four-star Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa, which is being taken over by Hong Kong-based Swiss-Belhotel, the Lizzie Wanyoike Preparatory school, the Lizzie Wanyoike Foundation and a litany of investments in real estate and stocks. In 2018, she was presented with the Women Entrepreneur of the Year award for her business acumen.

NIT-BS Director Joseph Njenga mourned her as “the [poster child] of girl power whose brilliance in [business] awed us”.

Lizzie was a mother of three — Stella, an architect, Tony, a banker and Eric, who is an information and communication technology expert. She will be buried on Wanyoike's farm in Murang'a County on Tuesday next week. A memorial service will be held at the St Joseph Arimathea Anglican Church in Nairobi’s Thome Estate tomorrow.

Lizzie was born in 1951 in Gathuki-ini, Murang’a County, where she attended primary school. She joined Kahuhia Girls High School for her ‘O’ Levels and later Nakuru High for her Form Five and Six studies.

Lizzie—whom Equity Bank boss James Mwangi mourned as “our smart and brilliant credit consumer” writes in her unpublished memoir that “hard life in the village sharpened my desire to one day go far, fetch gold and bring it home”.

Writing her autobiography, Lizzie reveals, was a wish she wished to fulfil “that I would someday document my history for their [her children’s] sake and the curiosity of my grandchildren”.

Her daughter, Stella, vowed to ensure that Lizzie’s wish to publish the book is honoured.

“It is important that we share the experiences of this amazing woman…who ... had a great heart. She was a great coach who demanded that we all work for our success and that of the society,” she said.

Lizzie’s beauty as she grew up saw many a boy yearn for her but she writes that “my strict mother, progressive teachers and the fear of the Lord that had been ingrained in me kept me safe”.

After Form Six, she was sponsored by the Canadian government to join Kenyatta College (now Kenyatta University) to train as a high school teacher.

“I studied short-hand, typing, commerce, business English, accounting/book-keeping, counselling and business administration. With the realisation that my education was nearing the end, I [wondered] where I would go. The village was not an option. But ... a man came my way…over 15 years my senior…Mr Mburu Wanyoike, who was a senior manager at the Kenya Cooperative Creameries. He asked me to marry him and I agreed,” she writes.

But there was a hitch.

“I was already engaged to my long-time boyfriend."

"Both guys were stable only that one was younger and had fewer privileges. The older one was already a millionaire but the younger one had all the signs of becoming one. I was in a dilemma. I ... decided to let the river take its own course,” she says.

One Friday at 4:30 pm after class, Lizzie was “dressed for the evening since my senior boyfriend was coming to pick me up. I saw his Mercedes Benz drive in” .

Just before she got into the Benz, Lizzie writes that she saw her boyfriend’s Mini Morris packed a hundred meters away.

“I almost fainted but I maintained my composure. [Wanyoike] drove out of the compound ... I looked behind and I saw the Mini Morris racing after us".

"My man stepped on the gas pedal and we raced all through to Kilimani. The Mini was in close pursuit. We drove down and through alleys and avenues I found that we were now on Mombasa road”.

“Haha, we lost the boy,” my man exclaimed.

The marriage collapsed in 1997.