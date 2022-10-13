Mumias Sugar workers protest salary delays

Workers of Mumias Sugar Company on Thursday protested the delay in salary payment and accused Sarrai Group of importing workers from Uganda to work at the sugar miller.

The workers, who staged demonstrations, said they have not been paid for months despite the Uganda-based company purporting to take over operations at the sugar miller.

“We want arrears to be paid immediately. We also want locals to be allowed to work in the company and Ugandans who were brought in by Sarrai to be deported back to their country.

“The few Kenyans working inside are working overtime and they are not being compensated,” Patrick Mutimbo, one of the workers, told the media.

The workers also accused Sarrai Group of not retaining the workers after taking over the operations at the sugar miller as per the agreement signed in December 2021.

“Sarrai Group had agreed to retain the workers and pay them their dues. The workers here are also farmers. They come from this community. Why is the company sidelining them and they are the ones who make this factory operational?” one of the workers posed.

The agitated workers also accused the police of colluding with Sarrai to bar them from demanding for their rights through demonstrations.

Police officers disperse protesting Mumias workers union members at their offices in Mumias on October 13, 2022. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Naation Media Group

“Two weeks ago, we got a permit to demonstrate but the police today came and dispersed us,” Mutimbo said.

The new development comes two weeks after Sarrai Group was stopped by the Court of Appeal from operating the sugar miller until a case lodged against it is heard and determined.

The Court of Appeal temporarily upheld the High Court ruling dated on April 14, 2022, that locked out Sarrai Group from Mumias Sugar Company.

In their ruling on September 23, three appellate court judges said the applicants had demonstrated an appeal which will be rendered nugatory in case the execution is not stayed during the hearing of the case.

“In the upshot, the notice of motion dated 27th April 2022 is allowed to the extent only that there will be stay of execution of the ruling dated April 14, 2022,” the judges ruled.

In the April ruling, the High Court judge Justice Alfred Mabeya cancelled Sarrai lease to operate Mumias Sugar Company, ordered it to leave the premises and removed Ponangipali Venkata Ramana Rao as the Administrator of the company.

Mumias workers Union secretary general Mumias branch Vitalis Makokha addressing the press at their offices in Mumias during a meeting on October 13, 2022, where he disclosed that the Sarai group has not paid Mumias Sugar Company workers Sh2.3 billion in arrears. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Mabeya further appointed Kereto Marima as the new administrator of Mumias Sugar Company and ordered Rao to hand over the company to Marima.

"This court has considered the allegations made against the leasing process. Rao awarded the lease to the lowest bidder (Sarrai Group) while there were higher bidders, without giving any justifiable explanation,” the judge ruled.

Sarrai told the court that the revocation of the lease had far-reaching economic and social consequences to several people in the western region.

Lawyer Jackline Kimeto, who is also a creditor, however, opposed the application saying Sarrai had not approached the court with clean hands.

Kimeto argued that the Ugandan firm had all along deliberately failed to comply with several court orders and that granting the prayers sought would be used as a shield to perpetuate disobedience of court orders.

She said suspending the decision and allowing Sarrai to re-enter the premises of Mumias and continue with activities based on a nullified lease poses more irreparable harm.