Mt Kenya KCPE stars share their success journey

Margaret Waruguru (right) and Gladys Muthoni of Karatina DEB Primary School. They scored 429 and 408 marks respectively.

Photo credit: Mercy Mwende | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

The promise of a luxurious tour to Mombasa was part of the motivation that saw Wesonga Yvette Nanzala emerge top candidate in Mt Kenya region and the country’s second best pupil in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.