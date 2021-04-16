Mt Kenya KCPE stars share their success journey

The promise of a luxurious tour to Mombasa was part of the motivation that saw Wesonga Yvette Nanzala emerge top candidate in Mt Kenya region and the country’s second best pupil in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations.

The 14-year-old who sat the test at Tharaka Nithi’s Chogoria Girls Boarding Primary School scored 432 marks out of the possible 500.

Teachers and pupils of Chogoria Girls' Boarding Primary School in Tharaka Nithi County celebrate after the results were announced. Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

Speaking to the Nation, Yvette said she worked for the best performance and was motivated by her teachers and parents who always played their role effectively.

The girl is looking forward to performing great in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination in order to pursue medicine.

Ms Diana Wanja, Yvette’s mother said her daughter had made her and the family entirely proud.

She said she expected great performance and that she will take her to Mombasa after Covid-19 infection rate goes down.

Wesonga Yvette Nanzala from Chogoria Girls’ Boarding Primary School. She got 432 marks. Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

Chogoria Girls Boarding Primary School head teacher Florence Kimathi attributed the great performance to cooperation between the pupils, teachers, parents and other stakeholders.

She said she also expected Yvette’s to emerge top in the country.

Joyce Nkatha Kiogora from the same school was number 10 in the country.

And support from her teachers and parents is what motivated Margaret Waruguru to emerge the top pupil in Nyeri County and eighth nationally in the KCPE examination.

Margaret, who schooled at the Karatina DEB Primary school, a public school, attained 429 marks out of the possible 500 marks.

The 13 year old whose parents, Mr Bernard Mwangi and his wife Mercy are tailors in Karatina town hopes to join Alliance Girls High School and in future become a lawyer.

Celebration rocked Karatina Town in Nyeri County after Education CS George Magoha read out her name among the top 10 best students in the country.

“I used to wake up very early in the morning and study before going to school. In school, I was very attentive doing all my assignments on time and even putting in extra work,” she told Nation.

“Unconditional support from my parents made me want to do better and succeed. This made me work so hard to be good and I feel good and satisfied,” she said.

She was praised as an obedient, disciplined and hardworking pupil by her teachers, neighbours and friends.

The school’s deputy headteacher George Githaiga said that Margaret had made history.

Issa Salma Wangechi, the top second student in Nyeri County says planning her coursework and trusting God helped her score 424 marks out of a possible 500 marks.

Accompanied by her parents, she joined teachers at the Nyeri Primary school to celebrate her victory as she was the top student at the institution.

"I put God first throughout my studies and I also ensured I planned my coursework because I know without planning, one is planning to fail," she said.

Nyeri Primary had over 20 students who scored 400 marks and above.

In Murang’a, Catherine Wanjiku was handed a mandatory two-week bed rest by doctors following a sudden sickness before the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination.

But against all advice, she went ahead to sit the exams at Elice Junior Academy in Kigumo, Murang’a County.

She went ahead and posted 339 marks and as her sweet revenge, now vows to work hard and pursue a medicine course in Epidemiology course to save the world from ravages of viral pandemics.

Speaking to Nation immediately when she received her results, she said there was no way she would allow herself to be defeated by a setback and submit to failure to sit the exams.

Loreto Primary’s Eyanae Ashiki was the best pupil in Isiolo County after scoring 416 marks.

Nasrina Abdulrahman of Little Angels Academy was the second best with 409 marks followed by Salad Abdulsamad Malicha of the same school who got 407 marks.

Other best performing pupils in the county included Tracy Kanana, Kabale Idris and Kellen Waweru, all from Little Angels Academy, who got 405 marks, 403 marks and 400 marks respectively.

Nasrina Abdulrahman, the second-best KCPE performer in Isiolo. She got 409 marks. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Mr Abdulsamad attributed his good performance to hard work and online learning sessions organized by the school during the last year’s nine-month Covid-19 break.

“I am so happy with the results and I want to become an engineer after completing High School,” the pupil, who hopes to join Mang’u High School, told nation.africa at the school.

Little Angels School posted the best results in the county with only one out of 62 candidates getting below 300 marks.

In Mandera, Tobija Otieno Muhuaya is not just an ordinary school boy but many who have interacted with him say he is more mature than his age.

Otieno, 15, emerged the best in Mandera County at Joystart Academy where he studied for the past eight years.

His parents, Micheal Ouma and Debra Adala settled in Mandera town in 2002 from Busia County and in 2007, Otieno was born.

Istahil Muktar Molu. She is the top KCPE candidate in Mandera. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

“I am happy for my son, he has been obedient, respectively, God fearing and has always worked hard academically. I knew he will perform well at the national examinational,” Ms Adala said.

Otieno said he wants to join Moi Forces Academy in Nairobi and later study aeronautical engineering so that he can join the Kenya Defence Forces.

Despite being the best in Mandera, Otieno said it was not that easy as he had to endure challenges in the far-flanked county.

“We had to close our school for about two weeks in February after fighting broke out between two Somalia military forces. I opted to study from home,” he said.

Calm returned to Mandera town and schools re-opened only for a week before they closed again after the Covid-19 outbreak was declared in the country.