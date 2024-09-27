Mt Kenya elders and religious leaders wade into impeachment debate, vow to support DP Gachagua

Elders and religious leaders from Mt Kenya region say they will support Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua until his five-year term runs its course.

The elders representing the Agikuyu, Embu, Meru and Akamba (Gema) communities sad they were alarmed by "ceaseless attacks and threats" directed at Kenya’s second-in-command.

While addressing the press Thursday during its Special Governing Council held in Nairobi, the Gema Cultural Association called for a stop in attacks aimed at DP Gachagua, as well as in-fighting among elected leaders from the region.

The group comprised representatives from the Kikuyu Council of Elders, Kiama Ki Ma, Nyangi, among other leaders from the Gema community led by former Methodist Church Presiding Bishop Lawi Imathiu (Chairman), Anglican Bishop Emeritus Peter Njenga (Co-Chairman), Arthur Namu (Secretary-General) and a member George Ndotto.

“The Deputy President has been at the centre of ceaseless fire from a section of elected leaders, our own people, pouring vitriol and threatening him with impeachment,” read the joint statement in part.

“The calls have recently gained momentum with leaders from other regions threatening to table impeachment motions.”

According to the elders and religious leaders, the attacks are aimed at dividing the communities of Mt Kenya around certain political figures who hope to inherit the position of Deputy President "if the mischief of a planned ouster succeeds".

“There is also emerging isolation of the Gema communities which is manifesting in the attempt by some of our own people to divide the community into East and West of Mt Kenya. This will have ramifications at the political, economic and social levels,” stated Canon Peter Karanja who read the statement.

On threats to table a motion to oust DP Gachagua, the leaders were unequivocal about their support for him.

“The people from Gema communities will consider those who continue to fight the Deputy President and conspire with others from other regions to be unsuitable and unworthy leaders in our community.”

'Gachagua is our son'

“Gachagua is our son. If he has erred, tell us and make us understand what he has done. As people from Mt Kenya, we have been trying to avoid attacks and evils aimed at us. If these impeachment threats are from our children, we ask them to stop immediately. If this motion gets to Parliament, we ask our children who are MPs to vote against it. As Gema community, we will continue fighting for Gachagua and others who are also our children.”

They argued that the people who voted for President William Ruto and DP Gachagua gave the duo a five-year ticket mandate, which should be completed to term.