MPs plan to block retired public servants from county jobs

A parliamentary committee is considering blocking the employment of retired civil servants on a permanent and pensionable basis in the counties to give opportunities to millions of unemployed young people.

The National Assembly’s Labour Committee, while considering the Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023 said it will consider further amendments to bar county governments from employing the retirees.

Although the Bill sponsored by Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru seeks to amend the current Act by prescribing that no officer should be in any acting capacity beyond six months, the committee, in a meeting with the MP, said there is need to create more opportunities for the unemployed and the youth by not “recycling” those that have already served in the public service.

However, the committee said retired civil servants can be engaged by the counties as consultants.

Kilifi North MP Ken Chonga said the proposed legislation should go beyond blocking individuals from acting for more than six months to locking out retired civil servants from being re-engaged by counties.

“Amendment to this Bill should even transcend to counties where people who have retired are re-engaged. They need to give space to other people,” he said.

Lunga Lunga MP Mangale Munga also supported the proposal but said the retired civil servants with special skills should be allowed to offer consultancy services.

“They should not be employed on a permanent basis but only engaged as consultants,” he said.

The committee, at the same time, backed the proposal of the Bill seeking to deny civil servants who serve beyond six months in acting capacity allowances.

Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga said the proposal, if passed by MPs, will give young people an opportunity to grow in their careers.

“This idea of recycling officers in the name of acting capacity should come to an end. I support this proposal and I’m sure the House will also support it,” Ms Wambilianga said.

Muhoroni MP James K’Oyoo said engaging civil servants who have attained the retirement age on contract basis has been abused by the Executive hence should be put to an end.

Mr Gathiru pointed out an employer always knows when an officer is set to retire so there should be a succession plan in place before the officer leaves.

The Bill states that a public officer will only be engaged on contract beyond the retirement age if the individual possesses rare knowledge, skills and competencies.