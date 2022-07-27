MP takes on DCI boss over case of arrested Venezuelans

Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto has taken on Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti over how he handled a matter involving three Venezuelan nationals linked to the electoral agency.

The MP, speaking after Mr Kinoti released a detailed investigation report about the three foreigners, said he had failed to handle the matter properly.

The three foreigners were arrested last week at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with election-related materials.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati has since clarified that the three were in Kenya legally and were employees of Smartmatic, a company contracted by the agency to supply gadgets and materials for the August 9 elections.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Chebukati said the stickers that the Venezuelans were found with were to be used on the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits.

Smartmatic, headquartered in London, had won a Sh3.2 billion gadget supply tender, Mr Chebukati said.

Went overboard

Speaking on Tuesday after visiting Kitalakapel Technical College in his constituency, Mr Moroto said Mr Kinoti ‘went overboard’ on the matter, noting that sensitive information must be kept away from the public to prevent sparking emotions among citizens.

“I was in the Moi and Kibaki governments, where a lot of things happened but were handled silently. Kinoti was handed the criminal investigations mandate, but he has never done anything. He took all the cases to the newspaper and when challenged to produce evidence [in] court, he has none,” he said.

“We have had many DCI directors, but this one has surprised Kenyans. He is supposed to be the intelligence man, so why is he making a lot of noise.”

Mr Moroto said Mr Kinoti should have called Mr Chebukati and discussed the issue privately instead of going public with the matter.

“[The] IEBC and DCI must work to deliver for Kenyans. By parading their differences on social media, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and DCI boss George Kinoti are sowing seeds of discord,” he said.

Playing politics

He accused Mr Kinoti of playing politics and reporting half-truths on the matter.

"Kinoti was given the mandate to conduct investigations. There's nothing that he has done in his docket aside from political theatrics. Stop the theatrics and give [Mr Chebukati] space to conduct elections," Mr Moroto said.

“He has angered the Kenya Kwanza coalition and we want to warn him to stop interfering with election matters.”

The MP said that the DCI and the IEBC must show decorum and guarantee the public that they are acting independently and in strict compliance with the law.